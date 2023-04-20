Spring forage, drought stressed corn silage

By Zachary Curtis, Rainey Rosemond and Guojie Wang

Most farmers experienced widespread drought conditions in 2022, especially, producers in Pennsylvania. In drought, corn silage production has twofold challenges, first is corn silage yield is significantly lower and forage quality can be inferior due to poor fermentation. Fortunately, high-quality small grain silage can supplement this low-quality corn silage to maintain adequate milk production in dairy herds and fill the corn silage shortage in early spring. We will consider some benefits and drawbacks of harvesting small grains early to increase overall forage quality and improve forage availability.

Early Harvest Drawbacks

Elevated Nitrate Content

All grass crops must be given time to allow nitrogen fertilizers to be converted to plant proteins. As plants uptake nitrogen fertilizers as nitrate, be mindful that excessive nitrate content could lead to nitrate toxicity in your herd. Proceed with caution in fields heavily fertilized with nitrogen, especially if you already have elevated nitrate levels in your corn silage under drought. The nitrate concentrates in the lower part of the stems. Harvesting small grain silage with higher stubble height will lower its overall nitrate concentration. With proper fermentation processes, ensiling small grains will convert most of the nitrate to protein. Therefore, nitrate toxicity is less of a concern when ensiling than making dry hay.

Yield Penalty

Early harvest can result in lower forage yields. Producers who typically harvest 2.5-3 tons of dry matter per acre (7-8.5 tons per acre at 35% dry matter) could expect early harvest yields as low as 1.5 tons of dry matter per acre (4.25 tons per acre at 35% dry matter). Farmers should proceed with caution if this yield penalty will jeopardize your overall forage inventory for the following year.

Poor field conditions

Harvesting small grains early in spring coincides with a high probability of wet soil conditions and frequent spring showers. These field conditions will cause soil compaction with from harvesting machinery and field trips. They can also lower the forage quality sharply due to nutrient leaching and continued respiration within the windrow. Site-specific weather conditions can help producers decide when to harvest small grains.

Early Harvest Benefits

Soil Moisture Conservation

As of this writing, most of southeastern Pennsylvania is rated as "Abnormally Dry" under the U.S. Drought Monitor. If conditions persist, allowing crop growth to continue to the boot stage or later will remove large quantities of moisture from the soil. Ultimately, this moisture demand may impact the germination or establishment of your succeeding corn silage crop. Early harvest may help to conserve your soil moisture for corn crop planting.

Increased Forage Quality

Early harvest of small grains will result in higher crude protein content, lower neutral detergent fiber content, and higher neutral detergent fiber digestibility levels than those harvested at the boot stage or later. This increased quality should work well with drought-stressed corn silage, which typically exhibits elevated neutral detergent fiber (NDF) levels, lowered starch content, and overall depressed net energy for lactation (NEL) content. Early harvest may help improve your ration's overall protein, energy, and digestibility. But, suppose unpredictable weather conditions limit your ability to harvest in a timely manner. In that case, careful planning with your nutritionist can alleviate some of the stress associated with harvesting low-quality small grains. Small grains fed to growing heifers can have lower energy values and still be an adequate feed without fattening them. However, implementation of this practice may require multiple storage structures. While small grains make an excellent feed for milking cows and growing heifers, it is important to be careful of potassium and calcium levels if fed to animals as they near calving.

Should You Harvest?

Consider these four points when deciding if you should harvest your small grains early. Limiting early harvest to only some of your double-cropped acres may be appropriate. Farmer should consult working with their nutritionist to determine if the ration could benefit from any of these early harvest situations:

Farms that are not at risk of elevated nitrate levels due to lower nitrogen fertilizer rates. Farms that have enough double-cropped acres to make up for lower yields. Farms with lighter soils that may become droughty if small grains are not removed. Farms that may benefit from improving ration quality with high-quality small grain silages.

By allowing the crop to reach Feekes stage eight before proceeding with early harvest, you should see two nodes present on the stem, and the flag leaf will just be beginning to emerge. Wilt the crop rapidly to 65% moisture, and quickly chop, fill, and seal silos to promote a fast fermentation. Consider applying a bacterial inoculant (minimum 100,000 CFU/g) at harvest if conditions are abnormally dry or cool, or if your farm has historically faced issues with aerobic stability at feedout. Although you may be faced with less-than-ideal corn silage quality, harvesting high-quality small grain forages can help improve your ration overall quality.