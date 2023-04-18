Spring snow and drought challenge planting progress

USDA released their Crop Progress Report for the week of April 17, showing corn and soybeans to be ahead of schedule while winter wheat progress is mixed. Weather and field conditions also varied greatly across growing areas with farmers battling everything from snow to drought this spring.

Corn

“Last week saw lots of different field activity in the counties I cover in East Central Iowa. Mostly anhydrous, dry fertilizer, and herbicide application, a limited number of people started planting around Good Friday, but it varied neighborhood to neighborhood. Most of them stopped Thursday ahead of cooler weather,” said Rebecca Vittetoe, Iowa State Extension Field Agronomist on Tuesday.

Iowa farmers have 7% of the state's corn crop planted, ahead of schedule compared to past years, with the average progress for this date historically at 1%.

“Sandwiched between severe storms and chilly snow flurries were some unseasonably warm and dry conditions that allowed farmers to get planters rolling across the state,” explained Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig on Monday.

“It’s dried off enough some people are getting back out today or tomorrow for herbicide application. I don’t see anyone planting this week, I’d say it will probably be next week before we see any planters back in the field. Some of the northern counties had snow which will keep them out of the field longer,” Vittetoe says.

Naig added, “With cooler than average temperatures expected through the end of April, farmers should monitor soil temperatures and be aware of the potential for localized patches of frost.”

Illinois and Missouri are ahead of trends due to drier weather, with Illinois having corn 10% planted, compared with 3% at this time historically. Missouri farmers are significantly ahead of schedule with 30% planted compared to past years average of 8% planted.

Indiana and Texas are close to historic trends with Indiana at 3% planted, and Texas with 65% planted.

Soybeans

Southern states are leading the way for soybean planting. Farmers in both Louisiana and Mississippi have 30% of their crop in the ground. Both are ahead of schedule with Louisiana averaging 16% and Mississippi 14% historically.

Midwestern states aren’t getting too excited about soybeans yet with Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana at 3%, 4%, and 2%, respectively. The biggest mover last week was Missouri with 5%, but this still puts all of them a bit above historic trends. Illinois and Indiana normally only have 1% of their soybean crop planted at this time.

“Looking at the [Iowa] counties I cover the Crop Progress report looks to be accurate. I’d guess less than 5% of soybeans are planted, maybe 3% to 4%,” states Vittetoe.

Winter Wheat

Wheat crop conditions are reported to be in good shape in the Midwest, with Indiana, and Illinois reporting 77% good to excellent, followed by Missouri 72%, and Michigan 69%.

Plains states are reporting tougher conditions with Kansas only 14% good to excellent and 60% poor to very poor. Oklahoma reported 53% poor to very poor and just 13% good to excellent. Both states are in the midst of drought conditions.

Nearly all of of Kansas is abnormally dry, 88% of the state according to the USDA Drought Monitor, with over 40% being categorized D4 Exceptional Drought, the most severe designation.