Content ID

340748

The National Cover Crop Survey is open for farmer insight

By
Chelsea Dinterman
4/3/2023
A pair of hands dig into the ground, clearing away debris that lays on top of the soil
Photo credit: NRCS

The National Cover Crop Survey has been extended until Thursday, April 6. The 10-15 minute survey helps gather insight from farmers who plant cover crops, as well as those that do not. Farmers of any crop are encouraged to respond. 

Survey results will guide cover crop research, communications, seed development, and more. This is the seventh survey conducted by the USDA-NIFA Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program, Conservation Technology Information Center (CTIC), and the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA).

“Since 2012, the National Cover Crop Survey has been extremely valuable in helping guide research priorities, direct communications and education efforts, provide data to researchers, and illustrate the effects of policy on cover crop use and adoption,” said Rob Myers, regional director of extension programs for North Central SARE and director of the University of Missouri Center for Regenerative Agriculture, in a news release. “Data from previous surveys have been used in scientific papers, business planning, extension efforts, media coverage of cover crops, and even included in testimony to Congress.”

Interested farmers can find the survey at bit.ly/CoverCrop23. Survey answers are anonymous and those that complete the survey are eligible to enter a drawing for a $100 gift card.

Read more about
Crops News or Cover Crops

More Crops News

fertilizer back view tanks
Starter fertilizer for corn: 5 things to know
Article
White planter from behind on Felt Family Farms in Iowa
5 states have started planting corn, says USDA
Article
Frost damaged soybeans in late March
Frost kills early corn and soybeans in Arkansas
Article
A pair of hands dig into the ground, clearing away debris that lays on top of the soil
The National Cover Crop Survey is open for farmer insight
Article
All Crops News
Loading...

Talk in Marketing

Most Recent Poll

To meet my machinery needs in the next year, I’m

holding off on buying and working with what I have
43% (33 votes)
I just want to see the responses
28% (21 votes)
looking online for deals
13% (10 votes)
sticking to my dealership
9% (7 votes)
hitting the auction market
7% (5 votes)
Total votes: 76