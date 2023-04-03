The National Cover Crop Survey is open for farmer insight

The National Cover Crop Survey has been extended until Thursday, April 6. The 10-15 minute survey helps gather insight from farmers who plant cover crops, as well as those that do not. Farmers of any crop are encouraged to respond.

Survey results will guide cover crop research, communications, seed development, and more. This is the seventh survey conducted by the USDA-NIFA Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program, Conservation Technology Information Center (CTIC), and the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA).

“Since 2012, the National Cover Crop Survey has been extremely valuable in helping guide research priorities, direct communications and education efforts, provide data to researchers, and illustrate the effects of policy on cover crop use and adoption,” said Rob Myers, regional director of extension programs for North Central SARE and director of the University of Missouri Center for Regenerative Agriculture, in a news release. “Data from previous surveys have been used in scientific papers, business planning, extension efforts, media coverage of cover crops, and even included in testimony to Congress.”

Interested farmers can find the survey at bit.ly/CoverCrop23. Survey answers are anonymous and those that complete the survey are eligible to enter a drawing for a $100 gift card.