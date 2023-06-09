Corn and soy export expectations drop in Friday's WASDE report

Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report.

2022/2023 U.S. ENDING STOCKS

The WASDE report pegged the U.S. 2022/2023 corn ending stocks at 1.452 billion bushels, above the May estimate and the trade’s expectation of 1.417 billion bushels.

For soybeans, the U.S. ending stocks were pegged at 230 million bushels, above the May estimate and the trade’s expectation of 215 million bushels.

USDA pegged the U.S. wheat ending stocks at 598 million bushels, reflecting no change from May’s estimate of 598 million bushels. The trade’s expectation was 602 million bushels.

2023/2024 U.S. ENDING STOCKS

The WASDE report pegged the U.S. 2023/2024 corn ending stocks at 2.257 billion bushels, above the trade’s estimate of 2.246 billion and last month’s estimate of 2.222 billion bushels.

For soybeans, the U.S. ending stocks were pegged at 350 million bushels, above the trade’s expectation of 340 million bushels and last month’s estimate of 335 million bushels.

USDA pegged the U.S. wheat ending stocks at 562 million bushels, below the trade’s expectation of 571 million bushels, but above last month’s estimate of 556 million bushels.

2022/2023 WORLD ENDING STOCKS

USDA pegged world corn ending stocks at 297.6 million metric tons (mmt) vs. the trade’s expectation of 297.4 mmt. Last month, USDA’s estimate was 297.4 mmt.

For soybeans, world ending stocks are estimated at 101.3 mmt vs. the trade’s expectation of 100.4 mmt. USDA's May estimate was 101 mmt.

For wheat, USDA pegged world ending stocks at 266.7 mmt. vs. the trade’s expectation of 266.5 mmt. USDA’s May estimate was 266.3 mmt.

2023/2024 WORLD ENDING STOCKS

USDA pegged world corn ending stocks for 2023/2024 at 314 mmt vs. the trade’s expectation of 313.4 mmt. Last month USDA pegged ending stocks at 312.9 mmt.

For soybeans, world ending stocks are estimated at 123.3 mmt vs. the trade’s expectation of 122 mmt. Last month’s estimate was for 122.5 mmt.

For wheat, USDA pegged world ending stocks at 270.7 mmt. This is above the trade’s expectation of 264.2 mmt and last month’s estimate of 264.3.

2022/2023 ARGENTINA AND BRAZIL CROP PRODUCTION

For corn, Argentina’s production is pegged at 35 mmt, slightly below the trade’s expectation of 35.3 mmt. Last month's estimate was 37 mmt.

Brazil’s corn production is estimated at 132 mmt vs. the trade’s expectation of 130.8 mmt and last month’s estimate of 130 mmt.

For soybeans, Argentina is estimated to produce 25 mmt vs. the trade’s expectation of 24.1 mmt and May’s estimate of 27 mmt.

Brazil’s soybean production is pegged at 156 mmt vs. the trade’s expectation of 155.3 mmt and last month’s estimate of 155 mmt.

More from USDA

"The 2023/2024 U.S. corn outlook is little changed from last month with increases to both beginning and ending stocks," says USDA in the report. "Corn area and yield forecasts are unchanged...Beginning stocks are up 35 million bushels reflecting a forecast decline in exports for 2022/2023 that is partly offset by lower imports.

"Exports are lowered 50 million bushels, based on reported U.S. Census Bureau shipments through the month of April, export inspection data for the month of May, and expectations of competition from Brazil in the coming months. With no supply or use changes for 2023/2024, ending stocks are raised 35 million bushels."

Concerning soybeans USDA says "This month’s U.S. soybean supply and use projections for 2023/24 include higher beginning and ending stocks. Higher beginning stocks reflect reduced exports for 2022/2023, down 15 million bushels to 2 billion based on lower-than-expected shipments in May and competition from South America. With increased supplies for 2023/2024 and no use changes, soybean ending stocks are projected at 350 million bushels, up 15 million."

On wheat, USDA says, "The outlook for 2023/2024 U.S. wheat this month is for larger supplies, unchanged domestic use and exports, and higher stocks. Supplies are raised as all wheat production is projected at 1.665 billion bushels, up 6 million from last month on higher hard red winter production more than offsetting reductions in soft red winter and white winter."

Trade Reaction

Jeremy McCann, account manager for Farmer's Keeper, says three factors made today's report "inconsequential."

"First, yields went unchanged for corn and soybeans," he says. "Secondly, the trades did a good job with their estimates this go around, pegging end stocks for corn, soybeans, and wheat all fairly close to the USDA's projections so no surprises there. Finally, the increase in 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 end stocks comes as no surprise as well demonstrating the poor export program we have been experiencing. The market's main concern going forward will continue to be domestic weather."

Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor for Total Farm Marketing, says, "For new crop, no changes to yield was interesting. The USDA is waiting to see what Mother Nature has in store in the coming weeks before making any yield adjustments, in spite of 45% of the U.S. corn crop now in drought-like conditions and 39% of the U.S. soybean crop experiencing drought conditions...Classic USDA, kicking the can down the road until more is known about the U.S. weather conditions. Back to weather watching."