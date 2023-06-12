Content ID

Corn crop condition continues to decline

By
Cassidy Walter
6/12/2023
A soybean field next to a corn field.
iStock: Willard

In Monday’s Crop Progress report, USDA reported crop conditions declined for corn, soy, oats, and spring wheat. 

CORN PLANTING PROGRESS

As of June 11, 93% of corn has emerged, which is up 8% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 6%. 

According to USDA, 8% of corn is rated poor/very poor, up 2% from the previous week. 

Corn rated fair is at 31%, up 1% from the previous week. 

Corn rated good/excellent fell 3% to 61%. 

SOYBEAN PLANTING PROGRESS 

USDA says soybean planting is 96% complete. This is up 5% from the previous week and 10% ahead of the five-year average. 

Soybean emergence was pegged at 86%, up 12% from the previous week and 16% ahead of the five-year average.

USDA rated 9% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 2% from the previous week. 

Soybeans rated fair are up 1% to 32%. 

Fifty-nine percent of soybeans were rated in good/excellent condition, down 3% from the previous week.

OATS

The report says 93% of oats have emerged, up 7% from the previous week and on track with the five-year average. 

USDA says 45% of oats are headed, up 13% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 8%. 

According to USDA, 12% of oats are rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week. 

Thirty-five percent of oats are rated fair, up 5% from the previous week. 

The percentage of oats rated good/excellent is down 4% to 53%.

WHEAT

USDA says 89% of winter wheat is headed. This is up 7% from the previous week and 1% ahead of the five-year average. 

Winter wheat is 8% harvested, which is double the previous week and 1% behind the five-year average. 

According to USDA, 31% of winter wheat is rated poor/very poor, down 3% from the previous week. 

Winter wheat rated fair is at 31%, up 1%. 

Winter wheat rated good/excellent is up 2% to 38%. 

The report says 97% percent of spring wheat is planted, up 4% from the previous week and on track with the five-year average. 

Ninety percent of spring wheat has emerged, up 14% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 3%.

Concerning crop condition, 7% of spring wheat is rated poor/very poor, up 5% from the previous week. 

Thirty-three percent is rated fair, down 1%. 

Sixty percent is rated good/excellent, down 4% from the previous week. 

