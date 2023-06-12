Content ID
Corn crop condition continues to decline
In Monday’s Crop Progress report, USDA reported crop conditions declined for corn, soy, oats, and spring wheat.
CORN PLANTING PROGRESS
As of June 11, 93% of corn has emerged, which is up 8% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 6%.
According to USDA, 8% of corn is rated poor/very poor, up 2% from the previous week.
Corn rated fair is at 31%, up 1% from the previous week.
Corn rated good/excellent fell 3% to 61%.
SOYBEAN PLANTING PROGRESS
USDA says soybean planting is 96% complete. This is up 5% from the previous week and 10% ahead of the five-year average.
Soybean emergence was pegged at 86%, up 12% from the previous week and 16% ahead of the five-year average.
USDA rated 9% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 2% from the previous week.
Soybeans rated fair are up 1% to 32%.
Fifty-nine percent of soybeans were rated in good/excellent condition, down 3% from the previous week.
OATS
The report says 93% of oats have emerged, up 7% from the previous week and on track with the five-year average.
USDA says 45% of oats are headed, up 13% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 8%.
According to USDA, 12% of oats are rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week.
Thirty-five percent of oats are rated fair, up 5% from the previous week.
The percentage of oats rated good/excellent is down 4% to 53%.
WHEAT
USDA says 89% of winter wheat is headed. This is up 7% from the previous week and 1% ahead of the five-year average.
Winter wheat is 8% harvested, which is double the previous week and 1% behind the five-year average.
According to USDA, 31% of winter wheat is rated poor/very poor, down 3% from the previous week.
Winter wheat rated fair is at 31%, up 1%.
Winter wheat rated good/excellent is up 2% to 38%.
The report says 97% percent of spring wheat is planted, up 4% from the previous week and on track with the five-year average.
Ninety percent of spring wheat has emerged, up 14% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 3%.
Concerning crop condition, 7% of spring wheat is rated poor/very poor, up 5% from the previous week.
Thirty-three percent is rated fair, down 1%.
Sixty percent is rated good/excellent, down 4% from the previous week.