Content ID

344749

Winter wheat crop in slightly better condition

By
FERN's Ag Insider
5/31/2023
A wheat head in a field.

Nearly half of the U.S. winter wheat crop is in drought but its condition improved slightly in the past week, said the USDA on Tuesday.

The weekly Crop Progress report also showed growers in the upper Midwest were rushing through corn and soybean planting after a slow start due to cold and wet weather.

Some 34% of winter wheat was in good or excellent condition at the start of the week, said the USDA report, an increase of 3 percentage points from last week, following rains in the southern Plains. In Kansas, the No. 1 winter wheat state, 10% of the crop was rated as good or excellent and 69 percent was in “poor” or “very poor” condition.

North Dakota farmers planted 40% of their corn land last week and were even with the five-year average with 72% of the crop now in the ground, said the USDA. Minnesota and North Dakota growers each planted one-third of the soybean crop last week and South Dakota farmers planted 25%  of their soybeans.

Produced with FERN, non-profit reporting on food, agriculture, and environmental health.
Read more about
Crops News

More Crops News

A wheat head in a field.
Winter wheat crop in slightly better condition
Article
A bird's eye view of a corn field.
Nearly all Iowa corn and soybean planting is complete
Article
Challenger tractor pulls a Fendt Momentum planter
Corn planting progress surges another 11%
Article
A Hagie sprayer at work in a North Carolina field in late May
Planting is in the rearview, farmers shift focus to fertility
Article
All Crops News
Loading...

Talk in Marketing

Most Recent Poll

To meet my machinery needs in the next year, I’m

holding off on buying and working with what I have
43% (33 votes)
I just want to see the responses
28% (21 votes)
looking online for deals
13% (10 votes)
sticking to my dealership
9% (7 votes)
hitting the auction market
7% (5 votes)
Total votes: 76