$15,000 reward offered in northeast Iowa livestock vandalism case

Vandals struck a livestock farm in northeastern Iowa this winter, attempting to burn two barns full of piglets in late December and early January with molotov cocktails. Thankfully, damage to the barns was minimal when the crude bombs failed to ignite the structure. However, the lives of many piglets inside were threatened, explains Brian Waddingham, executive director for the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF).

This week, CSIF announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction in the case. An additional reward of $5,000 is also being offered from local support to find the person or persons responsible for the farm vandalism, bringing the total reward amount to $15,000.

Allamakee County Sheriff says the reward will assist investigators as they move forward with the case. They are hopeful that someone with knowledge about what happened will step forward and contact their office, and it is their intent to see this investigation through to a timely and successful outcome.

Waddingham says farmers strongly condemn animal abuse and hopes the reward will help resolve the case. “Iowa’s livestock farmers go to great lengths to ensure the health, safety and well-being of their livestock, and when senseless acts like this occur it becomes a concern for all of those involved in agriculture,” he said.

Support catching and convicting vandals

Since launching in 2004, CSIF has offered more than $25,000 in rewards to help solve livestock vandalism cases throughout the state.

In 2008, hogs in Story County were turned loose and run over.

In 2010 the offices of hog and turkey barns in Fayette, Bremer, and Chickasaw counties were targeted. Vandals damaged drains in an attempt to cause flooding, and destroyed computer equipment, as well as business and vaccination records.

In the same year, on the western side of the state, a vandal shot at liquid propane (LP) tanks near hog and turkey barns in Sac and Calhoun Counties in an attempt to cause an explosion.

All three cases ended in the arrest and conviction of disgruntled locals. Local Sheriff's Offices were able to determine the attacks were not tied to animal activists.

Keep your farm secure

In a rural area, Waddingham says knowing your neighbors and having a good relationship with them goes a long way in keeping your farm, and livestock, safe. He also suggests motion activated lighting, cameras, and gates as tools to beef up security around your operation.

If you see suspicious activity, or are the victim of a crime, even if it’s minor, report it to local authorities, Waddingham says. The small crime or evidence on your farm may be the missing link to a larger case.

