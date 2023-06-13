Don’t deworm all your cows, experts say

If farmers don't change how they treat parasites in their cow herds, they could put the effectiveness of dewormers and their cattle health at risk.

For many herds, deworming has been a wash-and-repeat practice — apply in the spring and again in the fall for optimal pasture management. Unfortunately, this has led farmers to think they have eliminated every worm in their cows, says Wayne Ayers, a senior veterinarian of cattle technical services with Elanco.



"We need to get away from what we have been doing for years and thinking the solution will come from a syringe, and that we can get rid of them permanently because that is getting us in trouble by creating resistance to the chemicals we are using," Ayers says.



Currently, no new dewormers are on the market, and research shows that within 10 years, gastrointestinal parasites in some beef herds begin to develop resistance to certain chemicals, which means that parasites are slowly getting ahead of farmers.



Gastrointestinal parasites, such as the Ossetia Brown, are the most damaging of worms, especially with calves, because they can cause cattle to become anorexic. Symptoms of worms in cattle include reduced feed intake, weaning weights, and abortions, and can delay a calf's puberty.



However, the cow's immune system has the most extensive damage, says Jacques Fuselier, veterinarian technical services manager with Merck Animal Health.



"If a cow's immune system is preoccupied trying to fight the parasite, then her natural function for defense against any other disease is going to be limited," he says. "So, many functions like reproduction have been damaged, making it hard for a cow to return from its fight with the worm."



Now is the time for farmers to shift away from an antiquated practice of deworming by improving their management style, which will help prevent the long-term effects of illness in cows, adds Fuselier.

How farmers can fight resistance

Farmers may get better control of gastrointestinal parasites out on pasture with Refugia, a three-step parasite-control practice that manages a population of worms susceptible to dewormers.



"We need to manage the parasites so that the cow can live physiologically with them and we, producers, can live with them economically. There is a point where this is achievable," Ayers says.



Refugia requires farmers to do two tests: species-specific quantitative analysis and a fecal egg count reduction test.



As a holistic approach to parasite management, the analysis is a fecal egg count of about 20 animals. The test helps determine what worm species are growing out on pasture and in the herd by doing a culture. A count can also give farmers a relative idea of the parasite load, Ayers adds.



The second step of Refugia suggests farmers can treat cows with a dewormer, but should select cows that appear to have symptoms of worms to prevent chemical resistance.



"We don't want to treat all the cows, just treat certain cows and let some of those cows deposit eggs out there that will become sensitive to the chemical in the dewormer we are using," he says.



Treating only some cows is also economical, especially if the deworming product is expensive. It will also be more beneficial in treating youngstock, such as calves, which can be more susceptible to worms.



"What I want is a cow out on pasture shedding organisms that I can treat her calf for because that is where my biggest economic loss will be," Ayers says.



After 14 days post-deworming, farmers should take about 20 manure samples from their pastures to send to a lab — the third step of the Refugia practice. Merck offers fecal-reduction count kits free of charge and will send a report to help farmers get a snapshot of the effectiveness of their dewormer, adds Fuselier.

"There should be a 90% or greater reduction in the parasite egg count. If it's less than 90%, it could mean your dewormer isn't working or that you didn't give an effective dose, but it also means putting a call in to your veterinarian and asking them to help you come up with a new plan," Fuselier says.



Ayers says that Refugia is a different way of thinking, but farmers need to get used to wanting worms on their pastures.



"Right now, it looks like we are winning the war, but it's more the battle. The war is in the parasite's favor," says Ayers.



When it comes to fighting the war of resistance with parasites, farmers should have the attitude of, "I want the right kind of worms on my pasture," he says.