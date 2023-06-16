Content ID

CLAAS is fifth manufacturer to sign right to repair MOU

Red claas logo
Photo credit: Claas

Farm equipment manufacturer CLAAS has joined John Deere, Kubota, CNH, and AGCO in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) that confirms the right of farmers to repair their own equipment. The agreement allows farmers and repair facilities throughout the U.S. to access technical manuals, tools, and product guides, putting the ability to make repairs in the hands of the customer. The agreement creates a framework for farmers and independent repair facilities in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico to access technical manuals, tools and product guides to self-diagnose and self-repair machines, while respecting intellectual property and legislated legal requirements of the manufacturer.

AFBF president Zippy Duvall was pleased to have made another MOU with a big manufacturer on behalf of farmers. 

“The memorandum of understanding with CLAAS demonstrates AFBF’s continued commitment to ensure farmers have access to the tools they need to keep their farms running, and America’s families fed,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Farmers and ranchers are more dependent on technology than ever before, and they asked us to find a private-sector solution to the right to repair issue. This agreement is another step toward guaranteeing timely repairs for farmers regardless of the equipment they use.”

In the agreement, the AFBF and CLAAS codify the company’s commitment to providing the ability to lease diagnostic tools, purchase products, technical resources, and parts when necessary. Some of this information has already been available via the CLAAS Connect portal and app, where manuals can be accessed by farmers. 

Right to repair has been a hot-button issue in the farming world over the years, and in April Colorado became the first state to sign a right to repair bill into law. The law requires machinery companies to provide farmers with the tools and diagnostics needed to repair their own equipment without going to dealers.

“CLAAS is delivering on our continuing promise to provide solutions that improve our customers’ businesses, as their success and our success go hand in hand,” says Eric Raby, senior vice president, Americas for CLAAS.

