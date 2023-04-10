3 Big Things Today, April 10, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Move Higher in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures moved higher in overnight trading over Russia's threat to not renew the Black Sea grain deal.

Corn and soybeans were slightly lower. Forecasts calling for warm, dry weather continue to put pressure on corn and soybean futures.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report released on Friday showed traders cut their net short position in corn, increased their net short in wheat, and raised their net long in soybeans.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

Wheat futures are 5 to 10 cents higher, corn futures are 1 cent lower, and soybean futures are 1 cent lower.

2. Uncertain Future of Black Sea Grain Deal

On Friday, Russia threatened to not renew the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal unless restrictions to Russia's ag exports were removed.

In talks with Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu said removing those barriers was necessary to extend the deal.

"And we will work, if necessary, outside the framework of this initiative. We have the opportunity to do this with Turkey, with Qatar - the presidents discussed relevant plans," Lavrov said.

"We attach importance to the continuation of the agreement...not only for Russia and Ukraine's grain and fertilizer exports, but also for stopping the world food crisis," Cavusoglu said. "We also agree that the obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilizer should be removed. Issues need to be addressed for the grain deal to be extended further."

3. Widespread Warm Up

Temperatures are expected to climb this week as a strong upper-ridge moves across the country. Western U.S. into the Plains could see temperatures 15 to 25 degrees above normal, challenging records tomorrow and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm weather brings with it the chances for thunderstorms, particularly in the central and southern Plains today and tomorrow. Some storms may be severe with hail and strong wind.

For most of the Corn Belt, there is a limited chance of rain in the 6- to 10-day forecast with odds for rain increasing in the 11- to 15-day range.

Warm temps will be welcomed by farmers waiting for soil temperatures to rise so planting can begin, but the warmer temps may be short lived in portions of the country. On Wednesday, a strong cold front west of the Continental Divide will result in cooler air spreading out across the southeast.