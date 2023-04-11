3 Big Things Today, April 11, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Lower in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said conditions of the winter crop improved.

Corn futures were little changed and soybeans were higher.

Some 28% of U.S. winter wheat was in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, up from 27% a week earlier, USDA said in a report yesterday. That's still down from the 32% that earned top ratings at the same point last year.

In Kansas, the biggest producer of winter wheat in the U.S., only 13% was good or excellent versus 16% a week earlier.

Seven percent of the U.S. crop was headed as of Sunday, up from 6% a week earlier, and ahead of the 4% average for this time of the year, the government said.

Corn planting moved ahead, albeit modestly, as 3% of the crop was in the ground at the start of the week. That's up from 2% the previous week and ahead of the 2% average.

Spring wheat planting also started with 1% in the ground as of Sunday.

Wheat futures for May delivery lost 3 cents to $6.75½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures dropped 3¼ cents to $8.72¾ a bushel.

Corn futures were unchanged at $6.54 a bushel.

Soybean futures for May delivery rose 8 cents to $14.95¼ a bushel. Soybean meal added $4.80 to $455.50 a short ton and soy oil was unchanged at 54.48 cents a pound.

**

2. Weekly Corn Export Inspections Decline

**

Inspections of corn for overseas delivery dropped week-to-week while wheat and soybean assessments rose, according to data from USDA.

Corn inspections in the seven days that ended on April 6 dropped to 805,167 metric tons from 1.1 million tons the previous week, the agency said in a report.

That also was down from the 1.47 million metric tons examined during the same week a year earlier.

Wheat assessments rose to 335,444 metric tons from 168,543 tons, USDA said. Last week's total was still down from the 419,185 metric tons inspected during the same week in 2022.

Soybean inspections were up to 669,566 metric tons from 503,900 tons a week earlier, but down from the 821,064 tons that were inspected the same week the previous year, the agency said.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, USDA has inspected 20.2 million metric tons of corn for offshore delivery, USDA said.

That's down from the 32.1 million metric tons assessed during the same timeframe a year earlier.

Soybean examinations since the beginning of September now stand at 46.1 million metric tons, up from 45 million tons during the same period last year, the agency said.

Wheat inspections since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 17.2 million metric tons, down from 17.6 million tons at the same point in 2022, USDA said in its report.

**

3. Dry Weather Leads to Red-Flag Warnings in Central U.S.

Red Flag warnings have been issued for a large chunk of the Midwest from central South Dakota to southwestern Texas and from western Nebraska into northwestern Iowa, according to National Weather Service maps.

In western Kansas and eastern Colorado, where hard red winter wheat is growing, winds will be sustained from 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Relative humidity will drop as low as 12%.

In central Nebraska, winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph in the forecast, the agency said. Humidity will drop to 15%.

It's also dry in northern Illinois and northern Indiana where winds will gust up to 35 mph starting tomorrow morning and humidity will drop as low as 20%, the NWS said.