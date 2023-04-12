3 Big Things Today, April 12, 2023

1. Grains Higher, Soybeans Little Changed Overnight

Wheat futures rose in the overnight session amid concerns about ongoing dry weather in the U.S. southern Plains where the hard red winter wheat crop is growing.

Corn futures also were higher.

Little or no rain has fallen in much of western Kansas or the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles in the past two weeks, worsening prospects after months of dry weather, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

In Kansas, the biggest producer of winter wheat in the U.S., about 75% of the crop is suffering from drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Roughly 54% of Oklahoma, the second-biggest producer, is seeing drought, the monitor said.

The worst of the drought in Oklahoma is along the northern edge, including the panhandle where a large chunk of winter wheat is grown, the NWS maps show.

Some 28% of U.S. winter wheat was in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, up from 27% a week earlier, USDA said in a report yesterday. Still, that's down from the 32% that earned top ratings at the same point last year.

Only 13% of the Kansas crop was good or excellent versus 16% a week earlier.

Seven percent of the U.S. crop was headed as of Sunday, up from 6% a week earlier, and ahead of the 4% average for this time of the year, the government said.

Investors also are digesting yesterday's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, or WASDE, report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Corn ending stocks are now forecast by the agency at 1.34 billion bushels, the agency said, unchanged from March but above expectations. Soybean inventories are seen at 210 million bushels, also unchanged month-to-month but ahead of forecasts.

Wheat stockpiles, meanwhile, were pegged at 598 million bushels, USDA said, up from last month's forecast for 568 million bushels and above the trade outlook.

Wheat futures for May delivery rose 5¼ cents to $6.79¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures added 7½ cents to $8.75¾ a bushel.

Corn futures gained 3¼ cents to $6.54¼ a bushel.

Soybean futures for May delivery fell 1¾ cents to $14.95½ a bushel. Soybean meal added $2.10 to $459.90 a short ton and soy oil dropped 0.85 cents to 54.04 cents a pound.

2. Single Ship Sails From Ukraine Ports as Inspections Halted

A lone ship sailed from Ukrainian ports today and only two left yesterday as inspections of vessels carrying agricultural products have stopped, according to the United Nations.

Zero ships were inspected yesterday, UN data shows. The entities involved needed to work out an agreement on operational priorities, Reuters reported.

About 27.6 million metric tons of ag products have left Ukraine ports since the Black Sea Grain Initiative — the agreement ensuring the flow of grain out of the war-torn country — started at the beginning of April, United Nations data show.

Inspections have been bogged down in the past as western countries accuse Russia of intentionally slowing inspections to curb shipments. Ukraine has been under attack by Russian forces since February 2022.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN is urging all parties to keep vessels moving in the interest of global food security, Reuters reported.

Andrey Sizov, the author of The Sizov Report that covers agricultural markets including news from the Black Sea markets, said this was the second time inspections have been halted so far this month.

3. Red Flag Warnings Issued From New Mexico to Michigan

Dry weather is expected in a large stretch of land from New Mexico up through Kansas and Nebraska east into northern Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds in western Kansas will be sustained from 25 to 35 mph today along with gusts of up to 50 mph, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Relative humidity will drop as low as 10%.

In central Iowa, winds will gust from 25 to 35 mph and relative humidity will drop to 25%, the agency said.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the NWS said. "Outdoor burning is not recommended."