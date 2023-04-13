3 Big Things Today, April 13, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Soybean futures jumped in overnight trading on worries about production in Argentina.

Output in the South American country is projected at 27 million metric tons this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report this week.

That's down from the month-earlier outlook for 33 million metric tons and well below the 43.9 million tons produced a year earlier, USDA data shows.

Soybean stockpiles in Argentina are expected to drop to 18.1 million metric tons, which compares with last month's forecast for 19.8 million tons. Inventories a year earlier totaled 23.9 million tons.

Extreme drought for much of the growing season curbed yields in several growing areas.

Rain fell earlier this week in parts of Argentina, though it might have come at a bad time. Precipitation in northern areas likely slowed soybean and corn harvesting, though conditions should improve the rest of the week, Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist with Maxar, said in a note to clients.

Soybean futures for November delivery rose 111⁄ 2 cents to $15.15 3.4 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $5.70 to $465.90 a short ton while soybean oil lost 0.28 cents to 53.72 cents a pound.

Wheat for September delivery fell 5¾ cents to $6.73¾ a bushel, while Kansas City futures plunged 111⁄ 2 cents to $8.52 a bushel.

Corn futures for December delivery rose 1¾ cents to $6.57¾ a bushel.

**

2. Ethanol Production Falls to Three-Month Low

**

Ethanol output plunged to the lowest level in three months last week while inventories were little changed, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel dropped to an average of 959,000 barrels per day in the week through April 7, the EIA said in a report.

That's down from an average of 1.003 million barrels a day the previous week and the lowest since the seven days that ended on Jan. 6.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, output fell to an average of 912,000 barrels per day last week, down from 957,000 barrels. That's also the lowest since early January.

Gulf Coast production was down to 20,000 barrels a day from 22,000 the previous week.

That was the entirety of the losses as East Coast output rose to an average of 12,000 barrels a day from 11,000 a week earlier, the government said.

Rocky Mountain production increased to 11,000 barrels per day from 10,000 the week prior, and West Coast output was up to 4,000 barrels per day from 3,000 barrels the previous week.

Ethanol stockpiles in the week through April 7, meanwhile, was little changed at 25.128 million barrels, the agency said.

That's down from 25.136 million barrels a week earlier and the lowest level since Feb. 24, the EIA said in its report.

**

3. Extremely Dry Weather Forecast From Arizona to Michigan

Red Flag warnings, an indicator of extremely dry weather, remain in effect from southern Arizona northeast into northern Michigan, according to National Weather Service maps.

In the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles where hard red winter wheat is growing and a Red Flag warning is in effect until 9 p.m. CDT, winds will be sustained from 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph expected, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Relative humidity will drop as low as 13%.

In eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin, winds today will gust up to 30 mph and humidity will fall to 21%, the agency said.

In northern Michigan, winds will be sustained from 15 to 25 mph along with gusts of up to 30 mph. Humidity will range from 18% to 23%.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the NWS said.