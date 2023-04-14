3 Big Things Today, April 14, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Fall in Overnight Trading

Soybean futures fell in overnight trading as Brazil's record harvest rolls on.

Growers in the South American country will produce 153.6 million metric tons of soybeans this year, said CONAB, a private company that works under Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply. That's up 1.5% from the agency's March outlook.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this week projected Brazilian soybean output at 154 million metric tons, up from the previous outlook for 153 million tons.

Brazil produced 130.5 million metric tons last year, USDA data shows.

Global soybean ending stocks were forecast by the agency at 100.3 million metric tons, up from the prior forecast for 100 million tons. If realized, that would be up from 99.7 million tons a year earlier.

Brazil's CONAB also said it now expects corn production in the country to reach a record 124.9 million metric tons, up slightly versus month-earlier projections.

USDA earlier this week forecast Brazilian corn production at 125 million metric tons, up from 116 million tons last year.

Capping losses, however, are concerns about production in Argentina where output was projected by USDA at 27 million metric tons. That's down from the month-earlier outlook for 33 million metric tons, and well below the 43.9 million tons produced a year earlier, USDA data shows.

Extreme drought for much of the growing season curbed yields in several growing areas.

Soybean futures for November delivery fell 7 cents to $14.94 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was down $3.40 to $460.20 a short ton, while soybean oil lost 0.29 cents to 53.43 cents a pound.

Wheat for September delivery fell 21⁄ 4 cents to $6.64¾ a bushel, while Kansas City futures rose 11⁄ 2 cents to $8.46¾ a bushel.

Corn futures for December delivery rose 2¾ cents to $6.55 a bushel

**

2. Grain Export Sales Lower in Week Through April 6

**

Corn and wheat sales to overseas buyers declined in the seven days that ended on April 6, while soybean sales improved, according to data from USDA.

Exporters sold 527,700 metric tons of corn for offshore delivery, down 558% from the previous week and 68% from the prior five-year average, the agency said in a report.

Mexico was the big buyer at 291,000 metric tons, Japan took 166,800 tons, China purchased 140,800 tons, Colombia was in for 45,100 tons, and an unnamed country bought 24,300 tons.

The total would've been higher, but South Korea canceled orders for 130,000 metric tons and Panama nixed shipments of 34,000 tons.

Exports for the week fell 19% to 917,000 tons, the government said.

Wheat sales dropped 30% from the previous week and 27% from the average to 135,700 metric tons, USDA said.

The Philippines bought 43,000 metric tons, Mexico took 32,000 tons, Ecuador purchased 30,300 tons, Tunisia was in for 28,500 tons, and Singapore bought 22,000 tons from U.S. supplies.

Peru canceled cargoes of 40,000 metric tons and an unknown destination rescinded orders for 17,000 metric tons.

Exports for the week rose 42% to 280,200 metric tons, the agency said.

Soybean sales, meanwhile, were up to 364,500 metric tons from 155,300 metric tons a week earlier, USDA said. That's also up 17% from the average for this time of year.

The Netherlands bought 150,100 metric tons, an unnamed country took 122,500 tons, Japan was in for 32,300 tons, Spain purchased 21,200 tons, and Indonesia was in for 19,100 tons, the government said.

Exports rose 22% weekly to 684,000 metric tons, the agency said in its report.

**

3. Dry Weather Continues in Much of the Southern Plains

Dry weather remains over much of the southern Plains including parts of southeastern Colorado, southwestern Kansas, and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, according to National Weather Service maps.

In southwestern Kansas, red-flag warnings will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT today, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Winds will be sustained from 10 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph in the forecast. Relative humidity will fall as low as 10%.

In the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, winds will gust up to 45 mph today and humidity will drop to 9%, the agency said.

"A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread," the NWS said. "Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks."

Elevated fire conditions also are expected in parts of central Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin today, the agency said.

Wind gusts in central Iowa are expected to be around 25 mph at times today and humidity will fall as low as 30%, the NWS said.