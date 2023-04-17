3 Big Things Today, April 17, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Rise in Overnight Trading

Soybean futures were higher in overnight trading while corn was little changed.

Drought in Argentina has devastated the country's crop for much of the growing season.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast the South American country's soybean production at 27 million metric tons. That's down from a prior outlook for 33 million metric tons and last year's 43.9 million tons, USDA data show.

The Buenos Aires grain exchange last week said farmers may leave large soybean fields unharvested due to the drought, which may lead to more cuts. The exchange has pegged output at 25 million metric tons.

Wheat futures rose modestly overnight amid ongoing concerns about the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that's keeping agricultural products flowing out of Ukraine.

Russia said on Friday that western countries should remove obstacles that are hindering the deal, and United Nations Secretary-General has reportedly written to officials in Russia, Ukraine and Turkey about his worries concerning the agreement.

Soybean futures for November delivery rose 8 3/4¢ to $15.09 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $2.60 to $462.30 a short ton while soybean oil gained 0.55¢ to 54.21¢ a pound.

Wheat for September delivery added 3 1/4¢ to $6.85 ¾ a bushel, while Kansas City futures were down 6 1/4¢ to $8.72 ½ a bushel.

Corn futures for December delivery rose 1/2¢ to $6.66 ¾ a bushel

2. Speculators Raise Bullish Bets in Corn, Hard-Red Winter Wheat

Investors raise their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in corn and hard-red winter wheat in the seven days that ended on April 11, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speculators held a net-28,885 long positions in corn futures, up from 24,578 contracts a week earlier, the CFTC said in a report.

That's the largest such position since Feb. 28.

Money managers also raised their bullish bets on hard-red winter wheat to 8,606 contracts last week from 7,434 the previous week, the largest such position since Feb. 21, the agency said.

It was the opposite for soft-red winter wheat, where investors increased their net-short position, or bets on lower prices.

Hedge funds and other large investors held a bearish position of 106,364 soft-red winter-wheat futures contracts last week, up from 89,750 contracts a week earlier, the CFTC said.

Speculators also were less bullish on soybeans, lowering their net-longs to 124,699 contracts from 145,299 contracts the previous week, the government said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

3. Dry Weather Continues in Much of the Southern Plains

Red-flag warnings have been issued for much of southeastern Colorado and all of western Kansas, according to National Weather Service maps.

Winds in the area are forecasts from 20 to 30 miles an hour with gusts of 35 miles or more, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Relative humidity will drop as low as 5%.

"Given the ongoing drought and continued dormant vegetation, any ignitions will have the potential to burn out of control quickly," the agency said.

Winter storm warnings are in effect in western and central Wisconsin where a heavy band of snow continues, the NWS said.

As much as 10 inches of snow have fallen in the state so far with more expected this morning. Snowfall likely will peak at a foot or more in parts of central Wisconsin, the agency said.