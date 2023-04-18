3 Big Things Today, April 18, 2023

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Soybean futures rose in overnight trading after port workers in Argentina went on strike, worsening what's been a rough year for the industry.

Corn and wheat futures also were higher.

Grain inspectors in the South American country decided to walk off the job for 24 hours, Reuters reported yesterday, citing the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities, or CAPYM.

The inspectors decided to strike in protest of rules limiting the number of workers at a Buenos Aires port and against high taxes, the report said.

The strike comes after drought devastated Argentina's soybean crop this year. Production was forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week at 27 million metric tons, down from a prior outlook for 33 million metric tons and last year's 43.9 million tons.

The Buenos Aires grain exchange last week pegged output at 25 million metric tons and said farmers may have to leave some fields unharvested.

Corn was higher overnight after USDA said planting was 8% finished in the U.S., behind trade expectations for 10%. Four percent of soybeans were in the ground, ahead of the 2% forecast.

Wheat futures gained as dry weather continues to plague the southern Plains where hard-red winter varieties are growing.

More Red Flag warnings are in effect this week due to strong winds and low relative humidity, according to data from the National Weather Service.

About 27% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, unchanged from the previous week but down from the 30% that earned top ratings at the same point last year, USDA said in a report.

Ten percent of the crop was headed at the start of the week, up from 7% seven days earlier but down from the 8% average for this time of year, the agency said.

Soybean futures for November delivery jumped 10¾ cents to $15.27¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $4.60 to $470.30 a short ton while soybean oil gained 0.66 cents to 55.23 cents a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery rose 3¾ cents to $6.80¼ a bushel

Wheat for September delivery added 6¾ cents to $7.03¼ a bushel, while Kansas City futures were up 1¼ cents to $8.91 a bushel.

2. Export Inspections of Corn Surge Week-to-Week

Inspections of corn for overseas delivery jumped in the seven days that ended on April 13, according to data from USDA.

Corn assessments were reported at 1.22 million metric tons, up from 839,165 tons a week earlier and ahead of the 1.18 million tons examined during the same week a year earlier, the agency said.

Soybean inspections for export, meanwhile, declined to 526,376 metric tons from 678,038 tons the previous week. That's also down from 1.01 million tons at the same point in 2022.

Examinations of wheat for offshore delivery declined to 239,907 metric tons from 389,345 tons a week earlier and was down from 446,225 in the same week last year, the government said.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, USDA has inspected 21.4 million metric tons of corn for export, down from 33.2 million tons during the same timeframe last year, USDA said.

Soybean inspections since the beginning of September now stand at 46.7 million metric tons, up slightly from the 46 million tons assessed during the same period a year earlier.

Wheat assessments since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 17.5 million metric tons, down from 18.1 million tons at the same point in 2022, the USDA report said.

3. Red Flag Warnings Issued For Southern Plains, Western Midwest

Dry weather continues in the southern Plains and western Corn Belt while freeze warnings have been issued for eastern Iowa and northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

Red Flag warnings will take effect at noon today and last through 9 p.m. CDT in parts of western Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Winds in the Texas panhandle will be sustained from 20 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph, the agency said.

Relative humidity will drop to around 5%.

In western Kansas and eastern Colorado, winds will gust up to 30 mph and humidity will drop as low as 9%, the NWS said.

In eastern Iowa, temperatures overnight were expected to drop as low as 29° F. Temperatures in northern Illinois were in the upper-20s overnight, the NWS said.