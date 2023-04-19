3 Big Things Today, April 19, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Lower Overnight

Grains and soybeans were lower in overnight trading as inspections of vessels leaving Ukraine resumed overnight and on some profit-taking.

Inspections of ships carrying agricultural products out of Ukraine resumed after a two-day hiatus.

Still, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is the deal that allows grain and other products out of Ukraine, is under threat as both sides accuse the other of wrongdoing.

On ship has left a Ukrainian port today so far carrying 52,000 metric tons of Corn to China, according to United Nations data. Three ships left yesterday bound for Tunisia, Spain, and China.

Some investors who were long the market, or had bet on higher prices, likely sold their wheat contracts and booked profits after a recent runup in futures, weighing on prices overnight.

Wheat futures yesterday hit the highest in a month.

Speculators also took profits on corn and soybeans as planting in the U.S. continues. Eight percent of corn was in the ground as of Sunday, up from 3% a week earlier and 4% at the same time last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said this week.

Four percent of soybeans were planted, up from 1% a year earlier, USDA said. Spring wheat was 3% planted compared with 1% last week and 8% last year.

Wheat for July delivery dropped 9¼ cents to $7.00¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures were down 13 cents to $8.55¼ a bushel.

Corn futures for July delivery lost 4¼ cents to $6.40¼ a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery fell 43⁄ 4 cents to $14.86¼ a bushel. Soymeal was down 70 cents to $457.90 a short ton while soybean oil declined 0.62 cents to 54.91 cents a pound.

**

2. Black Sea Grain Initiative on Brink as Sides Spar

**

The Black Sea Grain Initiative is again at risk as both sides throw accusations of wrongdoing at each other.

The agreement, which started at the beginning of August last year and has been extended twice, was designed to keep agricultural products flowing out of Ukraine in a bid to stem world hunger.

Since its inception, more than 28 million metric tons of grains and other ag products have been shipped from the war-torn country, which has been under attack by Russian forces since February 2022.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia is blocking ships from entering and exiting Ukrainian ports and access to inspections, which were halted for two days before resuming this morning.

"Russia is again blocking Ukraine's grain from reaching the world, spiking food prices for people everywhere," Blinken said in a speech at the G7 Foreign Ministers Summit yesterday. "For the last few days no ships have gotten out of Ukraine and more than 50 have been blocked from going in to load up. Countries around the world depend on this life-saving grain. Russia is breaking its promises to them."

Russia, meanwhile, said Ukraine was scuttling the agreement by asking for bribes from vessel operators to register ships and carry out inspections, Reuters reported. Russia has said it won't renew the initiative beyond May 18 unless restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance that are hurting its agriculture industry are lifted.

Both countries now say the deal is under threat of collapse.

Blinken said in his speech that G7 countries have reaffirmed their commitment to backing Ukraine and won't back down from Russian aggression.

"This includes continuing to tighten sanctions and export controls, putting that pressure on Russia to limit its ability to wage its war, cracking down on sanctions evaders wherever they hide, rejecting Moscow's nuclear blackmail, and ensuring accountability for war crimes," he said.

**

3. Flood Warnings Issued in Northern Plains, South Remains Dry

Flood warnings and winter weather are forecast for the northern Plains today while it remains dry in the southern Plains, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding is expected in parts of North Dakota due to snowmelt, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

At current levels, flood waters may affect farmland and wooded areas along several rivers in the eastern half of the state, the agency said.

In the southern Plains, dry weather will continue today with grass extremely dry, wind gusts up to 45 mph and relative humidity under 5%.

Red Flag warnings will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time today in southern Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles.

Near Amarillo, Texas, winds will be sustained today from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph expected, the NWS said.