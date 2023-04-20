3 Big Things Today, April 20, 2023

1. Grains and Soybeans Lower in Overnight Trading

Grain and soybean futures dropped in overnight trading as inspections of agricultural products from Ukraine resumed, adding to the amount of wheat and corn available on the world market.

Ukrainian officials said inspections of vessels carrying ag products from Ukraine had resumed despite Russia's attempts to slow exports.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a speech at the G7 Foreign Ministers Summit in Japan that Russian forces were again blocking vessels from entering or exiting Ukrainian ports and intentionally slowing access to inspections, which are required before the ships sail to their final destinations.

Russia countered by saying Ukraine has been asking for bribes from ship operators to ensure they'd be loaded and inspected faster.

Both sides have said the Black Sea Grain Initiative that's keeping agricultural products flowing out of Ukraine is in jeopardy.

On the bullish side, however, the European Union said it plans to restrict imports of grain from Ukraine as it's causing prices in several countries to fall.

Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria had all banned imports of Ukrainian grain as it's causing local producers to suffer from the influx of cheap products from the war-torn country. Poland, at least, has eased restrictions and will again allow Ukrainian grain.

Ukraine is reportedly in talks with several countries concerning any import bans or restrictions.

Wheat for July delivery dropped 7¾ cents to $6.85 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures were down 13¾ cents to $8.36 a bushel.

Corn futures for July delivery lost 51⁄ 2 cents to $6.31 a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery fell 10 cents to $14.68¾ a bushel. Soymeal was down $3.80 to $448.20 a short ton while soybean oil declined 0.26 cents to 54.9 cents a pound.

**

2. Ethanol Production Rises to Near Two-Month High

**

Ethanol output jumped to the highest level in almost two months and stockpiles were up narrowly week-to-week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production rose to an average of 1.024 million barrels per day in the week that ended on April 14, the EIA said in a report.

That's up from 959,000 barrels a day the previous week and the highest since the seven days that ended on Feb. 17.

In the Midwest, by far the largest producing region, output rose to 974,000 barrels a day, on average, from 912,000 barrels the previous week. That's also the highest since mid-February.

Gulf Coast production rose to an average of 25,000 barrels a day, the largest output from the region since Dec. 9, from 20,000 barrels per day the previous week, the EIA said.

Rocky Mountain output was up to 12,000 barrels per day from 11,000 the previous week. That's the most since mid-January, government data shows.

West Coast production was unchanged at 4,000 barrels per day, and East Coast output dropped to 10,000 barrels a day from 12,000 a week earlier.

Ethanol inventories were higher week-to-week, rising to 25.293 million barrels in the seven days that ended on April 14, the agency said.

That's up from 25.128 million barrels a week earlier and the largest amount since March 24, the EIA said in its report.

**

3. Dry Weather Persists in the Southern Plains; Snow Expected North

Red Flag Warnings will again take effect in the southern Plains today amid strong winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service said in a report early this morning.

Winds will be sustained from 15 to 25 mph with gusts forecast at about 35 mph, the NWS said.

Relative humidity will fall as low as 8%.

Flood warnings are still in effect in northern and eastern North Dakota this morning as several rivers are expected to top their banks in the next couple of days due to snowmelt in the region, the agency said.

In northeastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota, winter storm warnings have been issued starting today at 9 a.m. and lasting through 4 a.m. CDT tomorrow. A winter weather advisory will take its place after that.

Six to 14 inches of snow are expected in the area along with wind gusts of up to 50 mph, the NWS said.

"Significantly reduced visibility from heavy snow rates and accumulating snow will make travel very difficult," the agency said. "With ongoing flooding and water-filled ditches, it is possible vehicles may slide off the road into very cold water."