3 Big Things Today, April 21, 2023

1. Corn and soybeans trading lower while wheat is up

Corn is currently trading down 2¢ and soybeans are down 12¢.

CBOT wheat is up 3¢ and KC wheat is up a penny.

"Grain traders were given friendly weather forecasts for the U.S. weather in June, July and August this week," says Bob Linneman, commodities broker with Kluis Commodity Advisors. "If these updated models are correct, it would mean a high probability of near-trendline yields. If that is the case, then the U.S. balance sheets would grow to a healthy level, likely leading to further price declines."

He adds, "The latest weather models have increased the amount of rainfall for parts of Kansas and Oklahoma over the next two weeks. Unfortunately, the wheat that was lost to drought will not benefit from these rains. If the rain does pan out as forecasted, then we could see those areas plant soybeans or other fall crops."

2. Corn and soybean export sales lower week-over-week

Corn and soybean sales to overseas buyers declined in the seven days that ended on April 13, while wheat sales improved, according to data from USDA.

Exporters sold 312,400 metric tons (MT) of corn for offshore delivery for 2022/2023, down 41% from the previous week and 79% from the prior four-week average, the agency says in a report.

The top three buyers were China at 420,000 MT, Saudi Arabia at 73,200 MT, and Colombia at 71,500 MT.

Exports rose 42% to 1,298,500 MT, the government says.

Soybean sales were down 73% week-over-week to 100,100 MT for 2022/2023, USDA says.

The top three buyers were the Netherlands at 128,300 MT, Mexico at 45,900 MT, and China at 35,100 MT, the government says.

Exports were down 15% week-over-week to 582,800 MT, the agency says in its report.

Wheat sales, however, improved 91% from the previous week and 93% from the average to 259,000 MT for 2022/2023, USDA says.

The top three buyers were South Korea at 83,000 MT, Taiwan at 52,900 MT, and the Philippines at 38,000 MT, the report says.

Exports for the week declined 28% to 202,800 MT, the agency says.

3. Middle of the country hit with more winter weather

The National Weather Service says parts of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska are currently under alert for freezing weather.

Southwest Iowa, eastern Nebraska, northeast Kansas, and northwest Missouri are under a freeze warning currently. Meanwhile southeast Kansas, most of Missouri, northwest Illinois, and southeast Iowa are under a freeze watch.

Further north, the northern half of Minnesota, many counties in North Dakota, and the northeast corner of South Dakota are under a winter weather advisory. In Minnesota the advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening. Snow accumulation as high as 4 inches is expected. In North Dakota the advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday and snow accumulation up to three inches is expected.

Several counties in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota as well as northern Wisconsin are on alert for flooding. Many counties in South Dakota are under a wind advisory.