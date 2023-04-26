3 Big Things Today, April 26, 2023

1. Corn up 2¢ in the overnight trade

Early this morning corn is trading up 2¢ and soybeans are up 3¢.

CBOT wheat is up a penny. KC wheat is down a penny.

Today, Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors, says he will be watching the Stats Canada report.

"The trade expects more spring wheat, more canola, and less oats than last year," he says. "Even with the Canadian dollar trading at 73¢, oats prices are below most Canadian farmers’ cost of production."

Earlier this week the USDA Crop Progress report pegged corn planting ahead of the fiver-year average. This morning Kluis says he expects next week's report to show corn close to the average.

"Meanwhile, spring wheat planting is likely to be the slowest in the last five years," he says. "I think the USDA projection for a 1.3 million acre increase in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota corn acres is too optimistic."

2. Consumer confidence down in April

The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index fell nearly 3 points in April to 101.3, according to the publisher of the index, The Conference Board.

Mike Castle, StoneX market intelligence fertilizer analyst, says this is the lowest score since last July.

“While consumers’ relatively favorable assessment of the current business environment improved somewhat in April, their expectations fell and remain below the level which often signals a recession looming in the short-term,” says Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics at The Conference Board.

According to the report, 13.5% of consumers expect business conditions to improve in the next six months, down from 16.4% in March.

Furthermore, 21.5% expect business conditions to worsen, up from 19.2%.

Concerning the short-term labor market outlook, 21% anticipate fewer jobs to be available in the next six months. This is up from 20.5% last month. The percent who expect more jobs to be available in the next six months fell three points.

Expectations concerning income prospects were mixed. The report says 15.7% of consumers expect their incomes to increase, down from 16.2% last month. However, 11.6% expect their incomes will decrease, also down from 13.8% last month.

While expectations for the future were subdued, the report found consumers’ assessment of the current economic situation improved.

According to the report, 18.8% of consumers said business conditions were “good,” reflecting no change from last month. The percent of consumers who said business conditions were “bad” declined 1.2%.

Furthermore, 48.4% of consumers said jobs were “plentiful,” up from 47.9%. The number of consumers who said jobs were “hard to get" declined.

Castle says the Consumer Confidence Index is a barometer for the health of the U.S. economy from the perspective of the consumer and is considered a leading indicator of consumer behavior.

The April survey was conducted from April 3 through April 19.

3. Parts of the corn belt face freezing temperatures

According to the National Weather Service, several Midwestern states are facing freezing temperatures this morning.

Southeast Iowa, northern Illinois, northern Indiana, southern Michigan, and the northwest corner of Ohio are under a freeze warning or a frost advisory.

Eastern Ohio is under a freeze watch.

These areas are warned to expect temperatures ranging from the high 20s to mid-30s.

The freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect until 8 a.m. CDT in most areas.

The freeze watch in Ohio is in effect from tonight until tomorrow morning.