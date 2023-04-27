3 Big Things Today, April 27, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Lower in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures dropped in overnight trading after the Canadian government said planting of the grain would jump year-over-year.

Canadian producers will sow 27 million acres of wheat, up 6.2% year-over-year, Statistics Canada said in a report yesterday.

That would be the largest area devoted to the crop in more than 20 years, the agency said.

Spring-wheat area will rise 7.5% to 19.4 million acres and durum wheat acres will rise nearly 1% to 6.1 million, StatsCan said. Winter wheat planting will increase almost 13% to 1.5 million acres.

"An anticipated increase in area for wheat is possibly attributable to favorable prices and strong demand," the government said.

Also weighing on wheat prices is rainfall in the southern Plains where hard red winter varieties are growing.

As much as six times the normal amount of precipitation has fallen in parts of eastern Colorado, southwestern Kansas, and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles in the past seven days, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

Corn and soybeans also were lower as planting in the U.S. rolls on.

Fourteen percent of the corn crop was in the ground at the start of the week, up from 8% a week earlier and ahead of the prior five-year average, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report.

Soybean sowing was 9% finished versus 4% the previous week and the 4% average, USDA said.

Wheat for July delivery dropped 91⁄ 4 cents to $6.42 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures were down 121⁄ 2 cents to $7.70¾ a bushel.

Corn futures for July delivery lost 5¾ cents to $5.95¾ a bushel.

Soybean futures for July delivery fell 9 cents to $14.05¾ a bushel. Soymeal was down $3.20 to $424.20 a short ton while soybean oil declined 0.74 cents to 51.76 cents a pound.

2. Ethanol Production Drops, Inventories Plunge Week-to-Week

Ethanol output dropped week-to-week and inventories plunged to the lowest level in more than three months, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel fell to an average of 967,000 barrels a day in the week through April 21, the EIA said in a report.

That's down from 1.024 million barrels a day the previous week.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, output was down to 916,000 barrels per day, on average, from 974,000 barrels a week earlier, the agency said.

Gulf Coast production declined to an average of 24,000 barrels per day from 25,000 barrels the week prior.

West Coast output fell to 3,000 barrels a day from 4,000 barrels.

East Coast production rose week-to-week to an average of 12,000 barrels per day from 10,000 a week earlier, and Rocky Mountain output was up to 13,000 barrels a day from 12,000, the government said.

Ethanol inventories dropped to 24.306 million barrels through April 21.

That's down from 25.293 million barrels the previous week and the lowest level since the seven days that ended on Jan. 13, the EIA said in its report.

3. Freeze Warnings in Effect in Parts of Michigan, Indiana

Freeze warnings are in effect for the southern half of Michigan and parts of northern Indiana and Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in southern Michigan and northern Indiana were expected to fall as low as 31° F overnight, though some areas were forecast to see the upper 20s, the NWS said in a report.

Frost advisories are in effect for a wide chunk of land stretching from northern Illinois east through central Ohio.

In the northern half of Illinois, temperatures overnight fell in the lower 30s, the agency said.

Wind advisories have been issued for the western Dakotas today as winds will be sustained from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, the NWS said.