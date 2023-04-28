3 Big Things Today, April 28, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Higher, Grains Mixed Overnight

Soybean futures were higher overnight and grains were little changed as investors keep an eye on a mixed weather patterns for the next few days.

Cold weather is expected in parts of Nebraska and Kansas where temperatures will drop into the lower 30s heading into Saturday.

Rain this week favored parts of the northwestern and southern areas of the Corn Belt this week and likely will fall in the northeastern Midwest over the weekend, slowing planting, said Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist with Maxar.

Dry weather will continue in west-central parts of the Corn Belt, and cool weather will keep crop germination slow, he said.

Also underpinning prices overnight is weather in Brazil where dry weather in north-central and northwestern areas will reduce soil moisture, Keeney said. Still, areas in the state of Minas Gerais will see rain that will improve moisture for second-crop corn.

In the southern Plains, recent rainfall has improved soil moisture but that may be short-lived as more dry weather is on the way, he said.

Cooler weather also will keep spring-wheat planting slow in the northern Plains, Keeney said.

Soybean futures for July delivery rose 7 3/4¢ to $14.11 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $2.70 to $430.10 a short ton while soybean oil added 0.06¢ to 50.89¢ a pound.

Corn futures for July delivery were down a penny to $5.80 ½ a bushel.

Wheat for July delivery rose 1¢ to $6.30 ¼ a bushel, while Kansas City futures were up 3¢ to $7.68 ¼ a bushel.

2. Weekly Export Sales of Corn, Beans Rise

Export sales of corn and beans rose week-over-week while wheat sales declined, according to data from the USDA.

Corn sales to overseas buyers in the seven days that ended on April 20 were reported at 400,000 metric tons, up 28% from the previous week, the agency said in a report. That was still down 49% from the prior four-week average.

Japan was the big buyer at 177,200 metric tons, followed by Mexico at 141,200 tons and Colombia at 110,400 tons. Peru bought 77,500 tons and Venezuela was in for 13,000 tons, the government said.

The total would've been higher but China canceled cargoes of 64,300 metric tons, an unnamed country nixed shipments of 54,700 tons and El Salvador turned down orders for 48,600 tons.

Exports for the week fell 17% to 1.08 million metric tons.

Soybean sales jumped to 311,300 metric tons last week, up noticeably from 100,100 tons a week earlier and 38% from the average, the USDA said.

Mexico purchased 76,200 metric tons, Japan took 75,300 tons, Germany was in for 65,200 tons, an unknown buyer took 43,300 tons and Colombia bought 15,900 tons, the agency said.

Exports were down 22% from the previous week to 453,700 tons.

Wheat sales, meanwhile, fell to 155,700 metric tons, down 40% week-to-week and 7% from the average for this time of year, the government said.

Japan bought 119,200 metric tons, an unnamed country purchased 67,000 tons, Yemen was in for 50,000 tons, Algeria took 20,500 tons and the Leedward-Windward Islands were in for 7,000 tons.

Several cancellations also were announced. The Philippines canceled cargoes of 82,000 tons, South Korea nixed 45,000 tons, Japan canceled 32,700 tons, Taiwan won't take delivery of 18,400 tons and Honduras nixed orders for 15,500 tons.

Exports for the week, however, jumped 50% to 303,600 metric tons, the USDA said in its report.

3. Frost Advisories Issued For Parts of Nebraska, Kansas

Frost advisories will take effect from midnight through tomorrow morning for parts of south-central Nebraska and counties in northern Kansas, according to National Weather Service maps.

Temperatures will range from 32 to 36 degrees overnight, which along with light winds and clear skies will lead to frost formation, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

In the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, wind advisories have been issued until 7 p.m. tonight.

Winds will be sustained from 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour expected, the agency said.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result," the NWS said.

Flood watches have been issued for parts of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin where several rivers and streams likely will overrun their banks over the weekend. A half-inch to 2 inches of rain may fall, and excessive snow runoff will add to the inundation of water in the area.

Ponding and quick increases in water levels are expected through Sunday in the area, the NWS said.