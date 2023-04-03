3 Big Things Today, April 3, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Surge in Overnight Trading

Grains and soybeans were higher in overnight trading after Friday's quarterly stocks and acreage reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Corn inventories on March 1 were reported at 7.4 billion bushels, down 5% from a year earlier and the smallest for the date in nine years, USDA said in its report. Analysts were expecting 7.47 billion bushels, according to a Reuters survey.

Soybean stockpiles at the beginning of March totaled 1.69 billion bushels, down from 1.93 billion a year earlier and analyst forecasts for 1.74 billion bushels.

Wheat inventories dropped 8% year-over-year to 946 million bushels. Still, that topped expectations for 934 million bushels.

USDA also released its prospective plantings report that showed farmers intend to plant more corn, soybeans and wheat this year.

Corn area is seen up 4% to 92 million acres, the government said. Analysts are expected corn area at 90.9 million acres.

Soybean plantings are pegged at 87.5 million acres, up slightly from last year, the agency said, but missing expectations for 88.2 million acres.

Wheat area is projected to rise 9% to 49.9 million acres. Analysts were expecting 48.8 million acres.

Also boosting wheat prices this morning is extremely dry weather in the southern Plains where hard-red winter varieties are growing. Red-flag warnings have been issued for much of the region this week.

Wheat futures for May delivery jumped 111⁄ 4 cents to $7.03½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures gained 11¾ cents to $8.89½ a bushel.

Soybean futures for May delivery were up 10 cents to $15.15 ½ a bushel. Soybean meal was unchanged at $466 a short ton and soy oil added 1.11 cents to 56.6 cents a pound.

Corn futures surged 51⁄ 4 cents to $6.65¾ a bushel.

**

2. Speculative Investors Curb Net-Longs in Soybeans

**

Investors reduced their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in soybeans last week while becoming less bearish on corn, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speculators held a net-98,404 soybean-futures contracts as of March 28, the CFTC said in a report.

That's down from 110,954 contracts a week earlier.

Hedge funds and other large firms held a net-short position, or bets on lower prices of 13,437 contracts in corn last week, the agency said. The's down from 45,896 contracts the previous week.

In wheat, investors were more bearish on soft-red winter contracts, but less bearish on hard-red winter futures.

They held a net-short position of 92,660 soft-red futures as of March 28, up from 89,013 contracts a week earlier, the government said.

Speculators also held a net-short position of only 137 contracts in hard-red winter wheat versus 9,381 contracts the previous week, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

**

3. Winter Weather Again Slams Parts of Northern Plains

Winter will not loosen its grip on the northern Plains and upper Midwest while it remains extremely dry in the southern Plains, according to National Weather Service maps.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for much of southwestern North Dakota, most of South Dakota, and parts of northern Nebraska.

In western and central South Dakota, the warnings will begin tonight at 6 p.m. and continue for 48 hours, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

As much as 20 inches of snow are expected with this storm and locally higher amounts are possible, the agency said. Winds are forecast as high as 50 mph.

In the southern Plains, meanwhile red-flag warnings have been issued for parts of southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles.

Winds will be sustained from 20 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 65 mph possible, the NWS said. Relative humidity will remain as low as 5% today and tomorrow.

"Any ignition will have the potential to exhibit extreme fire behavior and burn out of control," the agency said. "High-end dangerous wildfire potential exists Tuesday."