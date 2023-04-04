3 Big Things Today, April 4, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Higher in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures rose overnight after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's first progress report of the season showed winter varieties in worse shape than at the same point last year.

About 28% of the U.S. winter-wheat crop was rated good or excellent as of Sunday, the USDA said. That's down from 30% a year earlier.

In Kansas, the biggest producer of winter varieties in the U.S., 16% earned top ratings. That compares with the 32% that was ranked good or excellent at the same time in 2022, the agency said.

Six percent of the U.S. winter crop was headed at the start of the week, ahead of the 4% at the same point last year and the prior five-year average of 2%, the USDA said.

Corn and soybeans, meanwhile, were lower in overnight trading.

Two percent of the U.S. corn crop was planted at the beginning of the week, on par with the year-earlier and average levels, government data show.

About 57% of the Texas crop was in the ground, just ahead of the same point in 2022 and the prior five-year average, the USDA said.

Wheat futures for May delivery gained 5¢ to $6.98 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures added 8 1/2¢ to $8.83 ¾ a bushel.

Corn futures dropped 4¢ to $6.53 ¾ a bushel.

Soybean futures for May delivery were down 2 1/2¢ to $15.19 ½ a bushel. Soybean meal dropped $5.20 to $459 a short ton and soy oil added 0.19¢ to 56.87¢ a pound.

**

2. Weekly Corn Inspections For Overseas Delivery Surge

**

Export inspections of corn jumped week-to-week while soybean assessments declined, according to data from the USDA.

Corn inspections in the seven days that ended on March 30 totaled 1.1 million metric tons, the agency said in a report. That's up from 688,379 tons the previous week.

Last week's total was, however, down from the 1.54 million metric tons assessed during the same week last year.

Examinations of soybeans for overseas delivery dropped to 499,054 metric tons from 892,086 tons the previous week and the 742,337 tons inspected at the same point a year earlier, the government said.

Wheat inspections last week dropped to 168,543 metric tons from 403,853 tons the previous week, the USDA said. That's also down from the 318,304 tons examined in the same week in 2022.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the government has inspected 19.4 million metric tons of corn for overseas delivery. That's down from the 30.6 million metric tons during the same timeframe a year earlier, the agency said.

Soybean assessments since the beginning of September now stand at 45.5 million metric tons, up from 44.2 million tons during the same period last year.

Wheat inspections since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 were reported at 16.9 million metric tons, just below the 17.2 million tons examined at the same point a year earlier, the USDA said in its report.

**

3. Blizzards Expected in the Northern U.S. While Dry Weather Persists South

Blizzard warnings remain in effect this morning for much of the northern Plains, while dry weather persists in a wide stretch of land from southwestern Iowa to the Arizona-Mexico border, according to National Weather Service maps.

Almost the entirety of North Dakota and much of South Dakota are under blizzard warnings this morning.

In central North Dakota, up to 17 inches of snow are expected through Wednesday night, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Winds gusts will top out at around 55 miles an hour, the agency said.

Snow accumulations in parts of northern Nebraska and southern South Dakota is forecast from 6 to 12 inches along with wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Red-flag and high-wind warnings are ij effect in the southern Plains amid extremely dry conditions, the NWS said.

In the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, winds will be sustained from 35 to 45 miles an hour with gusts of up to 70 miles per hour possible, the agency said.

Strong winds with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are forecast in southern Kansas today, and relative humidity will drop as low as 9%, the NWS said.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control," the agency said.