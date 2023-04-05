3 Big Things Today, April 5, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Drop in Overnight Trading

Wheat futures plunged in overnight trading as part of broad market losses amid some optimism about crop weather in the U.S.

Corn and soybeans also were lower.

Blizzards are moving across the northern Plains, replenishing moisture for soils as producers prepare to plant the spring crop in the northern Plains.

As much as six times the normal amount of precipitation has fallen in the past week in much of South Dakota, though North Dakota, the biggest producer of spring wheat in the U.S., was mostly dry, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

Still, about 40% of North Dakota is suffering from a "moderate drought" -- the lowest rating from the U.S. Drought Monitor -- while about 55% of the state was seeing "abnormally dry" conditions.

That's an improvement from three months ago when roughly 62% of North Dakota was under a moderate drought and 17% was suffering from a severe drought, according to the monitor.

The southern Plains, where hard-red winter wheat is growing, is still extremely dry as zero precipitation has fallen in most of Kansas and Oklahoma in the past week.

Southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles have had no precipitation in at least a week, the NWS said.

Only 28% of the U.S. winter-wheat crop was rated good or excellent as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report earlier this week. That's down from 30% at the same point last year.

Wheat futures for May delivery lost 15¢ to $6.76 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures dropped 18¢ to $8.54 ½ a bushel.

Corn futures were down 5 1/4¢ to $6.48 ½ a bushel.

Soybean futures for May delivery fell 9 1/2¢ to $15.08 ½ a bushel. Soybean meal dropped $6.30 to $451.10 a short ton and soy oil declined 0.48¢ to 55.26¢ a pound.

**

2. Brazil Soybean Exports Jump in March

**

Soybean exports from Brazil, the world's largest shipper of the oilseeds, surged in March both month-over-month and year-over-year, according to government data.

Exports of soybeans jumped to 13.3 million metric tons last month, a record for March, the Brazilian government said. That's a 155% increase from a month earlier and an almost-9% increase from March 2022.

Brazilian farmers are expected to produce 153 million metric tons of soybeans in the current marketing year, according to data from the U.S. Ag Department. If realized, that would be the highest on record and an 18% increase from the previous year, the agency said.

Shipments from the South American country are projected by the USDA at 92.7 million metric tons, up from 79.1 million last year.

Brazilian soybean exports tend to peak in May then decline throughout the rest of the year, USDA data show.

Corn exports from Brazil, meanwhile, plunged 41% in March to 1.34 million metric tons amid the glut of soybeans that needed to be shipped, the country's government said.

Production of the grain is forecast by the USDA at 125 million metric tons, up from 116 million tons a year earlier, the USDA said. Exports are seen at 50 million metric tons, up narrowly from 48.5 million tons.

**

3. Winter Weather Keeps Grip on Northern Midwest

Blizzard and ice-storm warnings remain in effect for parts of the upper Midwest this morning.

In much of North Dakota and counties in north-central South Dakota, blizzard warnings will be in place until this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

In central North Dakota, another 2 inches of snow on top of what's already fallen is expected, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Winds will gust as high as 45 miles per hour.

In Minnesota, meanwhile, light snow and freezing drizzle are in the forecast along with wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, the agency said. A winter-storm warning will remain in effect until 7 a.m. tomorrow.

An ice-storm warning has been issued for counties in northern Wisconsin where "significant icing" is projected, the NWS said.

"Travel is strongly discouraged," the agency said. "Prepare for possible power outages."