3 Big Things Today, April 7, 2023

1. USDA Reports Corn Export Sales Up

Export sales of corn rose week-to-week while soybean sales declined, according to data from USDA.

Last week corn sales to overseas buyers rose 20% from the previous week to 1,246,600 metric tons (MT), the agency says in a report. That is, however, down 26% from the prior four-week average.

The top three buyers were China at 586,100 MT, followed by unknown destinations at 164,500 MT, and Mexico at 143,600 MT.

Exports for the week rose 70% to 1,136,800 MT, the government says.

Soybean sales fell to 155,300 MT, down 55% from the week prior and 42% from the previous four-week average, USDA says.

The top three buyers were China at 162,000 MT, Germany at 69,100 MT, and Indonesia at 65,700 MT.

Exports declined by 46% week-to-week to 558,700 MT.

Wheat sales rose to 193,600 MT, but were down 5% from the prior four-week average, USDA says.

The top three buyers were China at 69,300 MT, Taiwan at 56,300 MT, and Egypt at 50,000 MT.

Exports declined 36% week-to-week to 197,700 MT, USDA says in its report.

2. USDA Announces nearly $60 Million Investment in Climate-Smart Ag, Soil Health and Nutrient Management

Yesterday U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced USDA is investing $40 million this year into 31 new projects through the Conservation Innovation Grants program. Additionally, USDA announced a $19 million investment in two projects focused on nutrient management, funded through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, and two new formal partnerships to further nutrient management implementation.

“Addressing climate change is a tremendous challenge, but agriculture plays an important role, and we’re grateful for our many partners who are helping us confront the challenge head on," Vilsack says. "These new projects and agreements are working to mitigate climate change, conserve and protect our water, enhance soil health, and create economic opportunities for producers. We’re empowering our partners to develop new tools, technologies, and strategies to support next-generation conservation efforts on working lands and develop cost-effective solutions to resource challenges.”

Vilsack made the announcement in Iowa, were a couple of the projects being funded are located.

Iowa State University of Science and Technology will demonstrate the advantages of a relay intercropping system to maintain or enhance productivity and profitability while improving soil health and increasing nutrient reductions. A diverse intercropping system will add cropping system resiliency and promote a more diversified and stable community of soil organisms, from microbes to earthworms, while suppressing pathogens and crop pests and benefitting nutrient cycling and soil structure.

The Iowa Soybean Association is promoting the adoption of newly synthesized cropping systems that increase profitability, reduce nutrient losses and improve soil health. Project objectives include characterizing profitability and natural resource outcomes for improved cropping systems and developing new economic insights, natural resource conservation, and improved cropping system stability via crop modeling and statistical analysis.

Learn more about USDA's announcement here.

3. Several states under alert for possible fires

This morning National Weather Service (NWS) says large portions of Nebraska and Kansas are under alert for conditions conducive for fires.

Counties in east and southeast Colorado, northeast New Mexico, northwest Oklahoma and Texas, and several areas in New England are also at risk for fires, NWS says.

According to NWS, a warning is in effect from 1 p.m. CDT this afternoon until 8 p.m. CDT for wind and low relative humidity in south central Nebraska and north central Kansas. There is also a fire weather watch in effect for the area from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. South winds are expected between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Humidity may be as low as 14%.

"Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly," NWS says. "Use caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition."

Meanwhile, central Missouri is under a frost advisory along with counties in central Illinois and eastern Kansas.

NOTE: The commodities markets are closed today and reopen again on Sunday night.