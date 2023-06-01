3 Big Things Today, June 1, 2023

1. Grains and Soybeans Higher in Overnight Trading

Grain and soybean futures rebounded from recent losses as traders who were short the market, or had bet on lower prices, buy back contracts and liquidate positions.

Wheat futures had dropped to the lowest level in more than two years and corn and beans saw sharp declines as planting in the U.S. rolls on.

That opened the door for bargain hunters looking to cover short positions to buy back contracts toward the end of yesterday's session and in overnight trading.

Rain has fallen this week and more is expected in parts of western Nebraska and Kansas. Still, about 40% of the Midwest remains dry, Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients.

Temperatures in parts of the region will peak in the mid-90s in the next seven days, though the following week looks cooler, the forecaster said.

Precipitation is expected to continue in the southern Plains, CWG said, where some areas have received as much as six times the normal amount of rain in the past two weeks.

Traders also are keeping an eye on developments with the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement allowing exports of agricultural products from Ukraine that was renewed in mid-May for two months.

Russia has again threatened to torpedo the deal, saying western countries aren't holding up their end of the bargain. The United Nations proposed a plan that would prepare Russian ammonia for transport through Ukraine in a bid to salvage the agreement, which expires in mid-July, according to a Reuters report.

Corn futures were up 4 1/4¢ to $5.98 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat futures for July delivery added 9¢ to $6.03 ¼ a bushel, while Kansas City futures jumped 10 1/4¢ to $8.00 ¾ a bushel.

Soybeans for July delivery gained 17 1/2¢ to $13.17 ¼ a bushel.

2. U.S. Agricultural Exports Forecast Falls From Prior Outlook

Ag exports from the U.S. are now forecast at $181 billion in fiscal 2023, trailing a prior outlook due to reductions in the outlook for corn, wheat, beef and poultry exports, the government said in a report.

That's down from the previous month's forecast of $184.5 billion.

The report, a collaboration between the USDA's Economic Research Service and Foreign Agricultural Service, said the corn-export outlook fell 13% from the February outlook to $14.5 billion on lower prices and volumes due to expectations for a record crop in Brazil.

Wheat exports are pegged at $7.4 billion, down from the previous estimate of $8.3 billion, also on lower volume and per-unit cost, the agencies said.

Grain and feed shipments are now valued at $40.5 billion, down $3.3 billion from the prior month's forecast.

Livestock, poultry and dairy exports are now projected at $39.3 billion, down about 3% from the February forecast, the report said.

Soybean exports likely will total $32.3 billion, the USDA said. That's up from the prior outlook for $32 billion. Total oilseed shipments are seen at $43.5 billion, up $100 million, the agencies said.

The outlook for ethanol exports was unchanged at $3.6 billion.

Shipments to China are pegged at $34 billion, unchanged from February, exports to Mexico are projected at $28.5 billion, up $500 million from the previous outlook, and Canada is expected to purchase $27.8 billion of U.S. agricultural products, unchanged from the prior forecast, the agencies said in the report.

**

3. Flash-Flood Warnings Issued For Parts of Southern Plains

Flash flood warnings and watches have been issued for parts of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles and counties in eastern New Mexico due to ongoing thunderstorms in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

A warning is in effect this morning near Amarillo, Texas, as up to 4 inches of rain had fallen by about 4 a.m. with another inch or so expected, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Three to 5 inches of precipitation fell upstream from Palo Duro Canyon, leaving the area vulnerable to flash floods, the agency said.

Flood warnings also are in effect due to the rain in the southern Plains.

"Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms," the NWS said. "Flooding is ongoing."