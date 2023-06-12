3 Big Things Today, June 12, 2023

1. Corn Futures Surge in Overnight Trading

Corn futures jumped in overnight trading amid concerns about global supplies.

In Argentina, the number of trucks with corn and soybeans arriving in Greater Rosario from March through May fell 55% year-over-year and 62% from the prior five-year average, the country's Rosario grains exchange said in a report.

That's the lowest level in at least 22 years.

"The data takes on special importance" as 90% of ag products are carried by truck in the South American country and Greater Rosario accounts for 74% of all shipments of grains, oils and flours, the exchange said.

Revenue from trucks hauling corn was down 64% year-over-year while soybean income was down 49%, Rosario said.

Wheat futures were modestly higher in overnight trading on concerns about the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that's keeping agricultural products flowing out of Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said over the weekend that Moscow isn't satisfied with how its own exports are being treated under the initiative.

The agreement, which was originally implemented at the beginning of August and most-recently renewed on May 18, expires in mid-July. Russia has threatened to let the deal collapse if its demands aren't met.

Corn futures jumped 11 3/4¢ to $6.16 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Soybeans for July delivery were up 4 1/2¢ to $13.91 a bushel. Soymeal added $4.70 to $401.90 a short ton and soybean oil fell 0.13¢ to 54.46¢ a pound.

Wheat futures added 3 3/4¢ to $6.34 a bushel, while Kansas City futures rose 2 1/4¢ to $8 a bushel.

**

2. Investors Boost Net-Longs in Soybeans to Highest in Three Weeks

**

Investors raised their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in soybeans to the highest level in three weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speculators held a net-13,952 futures contracts in soybeans in the seven days that ended on June 6, the CFTC said in a report.

That's up from 2,238 contracts a week earlier, and the largest such position since May 16.

In corn, money managers reduced their net-short positions, or bets on lower prices, to a net-44,546 contracts last week, down from 46,846 the previous week, the agency said. That's the smallest bearish position since April 25.

Hedge funds and other large investors, however, reduced their bullish bets on hard-red winter wheat to 6,378 contracts, down from 8,813 a week earlier, the government said.

Speculators also reduced their net-shorts in soft-red winter futures to 89,850 contracts last week, down from 92,660 contracts seven days earlier, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

**

3. Strong Storms Slamming Southern Plains

Severe thunderstorm and flood warnings have been issued for parts of the southern Plains as strong storms slam the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Two-inch hail is expected along with winds gusting to 60 miles an hour in parts of the Texas panhandle, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding," the agency said.

Severe thunderstorm watches also have been issued for several other counties in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles due to the storms.

Further north, storms are forecast for parts of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, the NWS said, though no severe weather is expected in the area.