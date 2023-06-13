3 Big Things Today, June 13, 2023

1. Soybeans Higher, Wheat Lower in Overnight Trading

Soybean futures were higher in overnight trading after crop conditions declined week-to-week, while wheat was lower as ratings improved.

About 59% of the U.S. soybean crop was in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, down from 62% the previous week, the Department of Agriculture said in a report. That was also below the 60% expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Eighty-six percent of the crop had emerged, up from 74% a week earlier and the prior five-year average of 70%, USDA said.

Around 61% of U.S. corn earned top ratings last week, down from 64% a week earlier and below the trade forecast for 62%.

Ninety-three percent had emerged, up from 85% the week prior and the average of 87% for this time of the year, the agency said.

Winter wheat in the southern Plains showed improvement again with 38% good or excellent at the start of the week, the government said. That's up from 36% a week earlier and ahead of trade expectations for 37%.

Eight percent of the crop was harvested as of Sunday, up from 4% a week earlier but behind forecasts in the Reuters poll for 10%.

Spring wheat, meanwhile, was 60% good or excellent, down from 64% a week earlier. About 90% of the crop had emerged, up from 76% a week earlier and the average of 87%, USDA said.

Soybeans for July delivery jumped 121⁄ 4 cents to $13.85 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal added $1 to $398.40 a short ton and soybean oil gained 1.07 cents to 55.05 cents a pound.

Corn futures rose 1¾ cents to $6.19 a bushel.

Wheat futures dropped 31⁄ 4 cents to $6.30½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures fell 8¾ cents to $7.87¾ a bushel.

**

2. Weekly Export Inspections of Grains, Beans Lower

**

Inspections of U.S. grains and beans declined in the seven days that ended on June 8, according to data from USDA.

Corn assessments last week fell to 1.17 million metric tons from 1.21 million, the agency said in a report. That's also down from the 1.22 million tons examined during the same week in 2022.

Soybean inspections last week were reported at 140,179 metric tons from 222,305 tons seven days earlier. The government inspected 608,973 tons of soybeans for export at the same point last year.

Examinations of wheat for export declined to 246,559 metric tons from 304,400 tons the previous week and 411,916 tons a year earlier.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, USDA has inspected 31.1 million metric tons of corn for offshore delivery, down from 45 million tons during the same timeframe last year, the agency said.

Soybean assessments since the beginning of September now stand at 48.8 million metric tons, down from 50.5 million a year earlier.

Wheat inspections in the first full week of the 2023/2024 marketing year that started on June 1 totaled 317,051 metric tons, down from the 638,625 tons reported last year, USDA said in its report.

**

3. Severe Storms Expected in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for parts of northeastern Texas, southern Oklahoma, and western Arkansas as severe weather moves through the area, National Weather Service maps show.

Hail the size of ping-pong balls and winds gusting up to 60 mph are forecast for this morning.

"Clusters of strong to marginally severe storms will continue to develop, spreading into southeast Oklahoma this morning," the NWS said in a report early this morning. "Additional thunderstorms may develop across far southeast Oklahoma by late afternoon or evening, with the threat again for large hail. A few storms could also linger into the overnight hours."

Scattered thunderstorms also are possible today in parts of northern Indiana, the agency said.

Winds will gust from 30 to 35 mph today, which could blow around unsecured objects. High-profile vehicles also may have difficulty traveling, the NWS said.