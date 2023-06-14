3 Big Things Today, June 14, 2023

1. Soybeans, Grains Lower in Overnight Trading

Soybean and grain futures were lower in overnight trading amid increased estimates for output in Brazil.

Production of soybeans in the South American country is now forecast at 155.7 million metric tons, up 0.6% from the May outlook, according to data from CONAB, the country's supply and statistics agency.

Brazil's second corn crop is now projected at 96.3 million tons, up 0.2% from the previous forecast, the agency said. That would be up 12% year-over-year if realized. Total corn production in the country is expected to jump 11% to 125.7 million metric tons this year.

The soybean harvest is almost complete, while corn collection has started, CONAB said.

Prices also may be falling as investors who were long the market, or bet on higher prices, sell their contracts and liquidate positions after prices reached certain levels.

Soybean futures yesterday hit the highest level in a month and wheat had rallied in the four sessions prior to the overnight session.

Soybeans for July delivery fell 5¼ cents to $13.94 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was down 50 cents to $397 a short ton and soybean oil lost 0.09 cents to 55.34 cents a pound.

Corn futures fell 6½ cents to $6.06 a bushel.

Wheat futures dropped 6 cents to $6.30¼ a bushel, while Kansas City futures lost 10¼ cents to $7.81½ a bushel.

**

2. Tractor Sales Decline in May as Small Equipment Transactions Slow

**

Tractor sales in the U.S. declined year-over-year last month, brought down by weakness in two-wheel drive vehicles, according to data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Sales of all tractors in the U.S. fell 0.7% to 27,266 in May, the AEM said.

Two-wheel tractor sales dropped 0.7% to 27,000 units, the association said. Four-wheel-drive sales, however, jumped 52% from the same month in 2022 to 266.

Combine harvester sales also increased, jumping 55% to 487 units, the organization said.

From the beginning of the year through May, total tractor sales were reported at 102,725 units, down from 116,993 during the same timeframe last year, the AEM said.

Two-wheel sales were down 13% from the same period a year earlier to 115,962 tractors, while four-wheel-drive sales are up 52% to 1,562 units.

Self-propelled combine sales surged 68% year-over-year to 2,565 units, the association said.

While the numbers may not look great, sales are down from pandemic highs, said Curt Blades, the senior vice president of industry sectors and product leadership at the AEM. Increased sales in larger equipment, however, is a good sign.

"The continued growth in bigger units and harvesters indicates two trends," he said. "First, farmers see enough improvement in the technology to make a clear business case for this investment, and second, they feel confident that positive commodity prices will continue, allowing them to afford the expense."

**

3. Air Quality Low Wednesday in Much of Minnesota

Air quality alerts have again been issued for much of Minnesota as wildfires continue north of the border, according to National Weather Service maps.

People with certain health conditions such as asthma or heart disease and those who are active outdoors may experience issues, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and light wind will combine with small amounts of wildfire smoke from Canada to produce high concentrations of ground-level ozone," the agency said.

Further south, isolated thunderstorms are possible today and tonight in parts of eastern Kansas and central Missouri.

In east-central Kansas, scattered storms may result in heavy rainfall and localized flooding today, the NWS said. The strongest storms are forecast south of Interstate 70.