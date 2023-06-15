3 Big Things Today, June 15, 2023

1. Soybean and Grain Futures Higher Overnight

Soybean and grain futures rose in overnight trading amid dry weather in parts of the U.S. that may affect recently emerged crops.

Little or no rain has fallen in a wide chunk of the Corn Belt stretching from western Minnesota south into much of Iowa, southern Wisconsin, and northern Illinois in the past week, according to data from the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

About 86% of the U.S. soybean crop had emerged as of Sunday, up from 74% a week earlier and well ahead of the prior five-year average of 70%, the Department of Agriculture said earlier this week.

Fifty-nine percent of the crop was in good or excellent condition at the start of the week, down from 62% a week earlier, USDA said.

Some 93% of U.S. corn was out of the ground, up from 85% a week earlier and the normal 87% for this time of the year.

Sixty-one percent earned top ratings, down from 64% seven days earlier, the government said.

Some rain fell in parts of Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, and southern Michigan this week and likely will continue to favor eastern and southwestern areas of the Midwest, but dry weather is expected to persist in the central and northern Corn Belt, said Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist with Maxar.

Rain is forecast in much of hard-red winter wheat country including parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Texas, he said.

Prices also may be getting a boost as dry weather in Argentina is expected through at least Sunday.

"Continued dry weather will allow moisture shortages and stress to persist in southwest areas, and moisture will decline in eastern areas," Keeney said.

Soybeans for July delivery jumped 153⁄ 4 cents to $14.04 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $1.80 to $391.50 a short ton and soybean oil added 0.35 cents to 56.31cents a pound.

Corn futures gained 6 1/4¢ to $6.14 a bushel.

Wheat futures rose 81⁄ 4 cents to $6.38½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures were up 31⁄ 4 cents to $7.89 a bushel.

**

2. Ethanol Production Falls First Time in Three Weeks

**

Ethanol output fell for the first time in three weeks and stockpiles were lower, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel dropped to an average of 1.018 million barrels a day in the week that ended on June 9, the EIA said in a report.

That's down from 1.036 million barrels the previous week.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, output fell to an average of 961,000 barrels a day, the agency said. That's down from 981,000 barrels a week earlier.

Gulf Coast output was down to 22,000 barrels a day from 24,000 the week prior.

That was the entirety of the losses as East Coast production was unchanged at 12,000 barrels per day and Rocky Mountain output remained steady at 14,000 barrels a day, the government said.

West Coast production, meanwhile, surged week-to-week to 8,000 barrels a day, up from 5,000 barrels the previous week and the highest level since Dec. 23.

Ethanol inventories in the week that ended on June 9 were reported at 22.226 million barrels, down from 22.948 million seven days earlier, the EIA said in its report.

**

3. Minnesota, Wisconsin Remain Under Air Quality Alerts

The entire states of Minnesota and Wisconsin are under air-quality alerts this morning as smoke from wildfires continue to move east, according to National Weather Service maps.

Along the border separating the states, an alert will remain in effect until at least early tomorrow morning, the NWS said in a report. People with certain medical conditions likely will be affected by the smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Thunderstorms are possible in the southern Plains today and tonight with some becoming severe, the agency said.

Large hail, strong winds, and potentially some tornadoes are forecast for parts of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles today.

More storms are possible Friday afternoon through Saturday night with hail and damaging winds being the biggest risks, the NWS said.

"Be prepared for hail up to the size of baseballs and winds up to 80 mph with the stronger storms, as well as a medium risk for tornadoes," the agency said.