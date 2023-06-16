3 Big Things Today, June 16, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Jump in Overnight Trading, Grains Higher

Soybean and grain futures were higher in overnight trading as dry weather persists in parts of the U.S. Corn Belt.

About 49% of Iowa was suffering from drought conditions this week, the U.S. Drought Monitor said in a report updated yesterday. That's up from 32% a week earlier and only 7.4% three months ago.

Some 65% of Illinois was seeing drought, up from 50% the previous week and zero percent a quarter of the year earlier, the monitor said.

Seventy-five percent of Nebraska was under drought conditions, which is actually an improvement from 80% the previous week and 99% three months ago.

Crop stress is expected in about half of the Midwest -- mostly north -- in the next week, Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. Showers are forecast for the western Midwest this weekend but will be reduced in the southeast heading into next week, the forecaster said.

Prices also are rising after Argentina's Rosario grain exchange again lowered its forecast for production in the South American country.

Output is now projected at 20.5 million metric tons, down from a previous outlook for 21.5 million tons, the exchange said in a report this week.

Drought hit crops hard in Argentina throughout much of the growing season.

Soybeans for July delivery jumped 18¢ to $13.10 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $6.10 to $389.90 a short ton and soybean oil added 0.74¢ to 57.19¢ a pound.

Corn futures gained 8 1/2¢ to $5.83 a bushel.

Wheat futures rose 6¢ to $6.78 ¾ a bushel, while Kansas City futures were up 7 3/4¢ to $8.16 ½ a bushel.

**

2. Weekly Export Sales of Corn, Beans Surge

**

Export sales of corn and beans both gained week-to-week, according to data from the USDA.

Corn sales in the seven days that ended on June 8 rose 58% to 273,300 metric tons, the agency said in a report.

Japan was the big buyer at 173,300 metric tons, followed by Mexico at 157,700 tons and Colombia at 113,700 tons, the government said. Honduras bought 60,200 tons and Guatemala purchased 19,600 tons.

The total would've been much higher but an unnamed country canceled cargoes of 279,500 metric tons.

Corn exports fell 4% to 1.19 million tons.

Soybean sales surged to 478,400 metric tons last week, more than double the prior week's 207,200 tons, the USDA said.

Spain took 218,700 metric tons, an unknown destination bought 92,400 tons, Mexico was in for 86,500 tons, Indonesia purchased 31,400 tons and Japan took 20,100 tons from U.S. supplies.

Exports for the week fell 43% to 141,300 tons, the agency said.

Wheat sales were reported for the first full week of the 2023-2024 marketing year that started on June 1 were reported at 165,000 metric tons.

Mexico bought 47,600 tons, Vietnam was in for 42,000 tons, Chile took 30,000 tons, the Philippines purchased 26,300 tons and Ecuador bought 20,000 tons. Colombia nixed shipments for 10,000 tons, an unnamed country canceled cargoes of 8,000 tons and Honduras scrapped orders for 6,000 tons.

Exports of U.S. wheat for the week totaled 249,700 metric tons, the USDA said in its report.

**

3. Air-Quality Concerns Move South Into Iowa

Air quality is expected to be low in southern Minnesota and the eastern half of Iowa today as smoke from Canadian wildfires continue, according to the National Weather Service.

In eastern Iowa, the smoke will likely cause problems in sensitive groups including those with lung diseases including asthma and heart disease and in children and older adults, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Flood watches have been issued for parts of eastern Colorado and counties in western Kansas this morning due to excessive rainfall in the area, the agency said.

Storms will move slowly across the front range of Colorado today into the Plains where heavy rain is forecast.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the NWS said. "Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain."