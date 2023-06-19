3 Big Things Today, June 19, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Trading Closed For Juneteenth Holiday

Grain and soybean trading is closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. Trading will resume this evening with the overnight session.

2. Investors Bullish on Corn First Time Since April

Money managers turned bullish on corn for the first time in almost two months and raised their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in soybeans last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Investors held a net-1,855 futures contracts in corn in the seven days that ended on June 13, the CFTC said in a report.

That's a reversal from the net-short position, or bets that prices would fall, of 44,546 contracts a week earlier and the first time investors have been bullish on corn since April 18, government data show.

Speculators held a net-long position of 49,811 contracts in soybeans last week, up from 13,952 contracts a week earlier.

That's the largest bullish position since May 2.

In wheat, hedge funds and other large money managers held a net-long position of 3,182 contracts through June 13, down from 6,378 contracts the week prior.

Investors remained bearish on soft-red winter wheat last week, holding a net-short position of 116,547 contracts, which was down from 122,280 a week earlier, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

3. Heat Warnings Issued in Texas as Indexes Reach 118 Degrees

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for almost the entire state of Texas other than the panhandle as heat indexes are forecast to reach as high as 118 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.

Those working outside are advised to take extra precautions and should keep strenuous activities to a minimum and only in early morning or evening hours, the NWS said.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the agency said.

In the upper Midwest including parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, temperatures this week are forecast to climb into the mid-90s, which will lead to wildfire concerns.

On the bright side, storms may move into the area Wednesday or Thursday and expand east throughout the rest of the week, the NWS said.