3 Big Things Today, June 2, 2023

1. Corn Futures Lower in Overnight Trading

Corn futures were lower in overnight trading as the amount used for ethanol declined month-to-month and on precipitation in parts of the Corn Belt.

Ethanol producers used 415.7 million bushels of corn in April, down 4.7% from the previous month but little changed from the same month in 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report.

Use of corn for ethanol production in the 2022-2023 marketing year that ends on Aug. 31 is forecast by the USDA at 5.25 billion bushels, down from 5.33 billion a year earlier. For the upcoming 2023-2024 year that starts on Sept. 1, usage is seen at 5.3 million tons.

Rain fell in several areas of the U.S. Corn Belt including parts of North Dakota, western Nebraska, eastern Kansas, central Iowa and northern Illinois, the National Weather Service said on its precipitation page.

That'll give some fields a much-needed drink of water, though some areas in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming are getting too much rain and are under flood watches.

Wheat was mixed overnight as traders wait to see if any of the U.S. hard-red winter crop can be salvaged amid recent rainfall.

As much as six times the normal amount of precipitation has fallen in southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles in the past week. While that may help some hard-red winter plants, it's also leading to flash floods in the region, NWS data show.

The USDA last week said it now expects almost a third of the entire U.S. winter-wheat crop to be abandoned this year, which if realized would be the highest since 1917.

Corn futures fell 5 1/2¢ to $5.87 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat futures for July delivery rose 2 1/2¢ to $6.13 ¼ a bushel, while Kansas City futures lost 2¢ to $8.00 1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans for July delivery rose a 1¢ to $13.30 ½ a bushel.

2. Ethanol Production Rises Week-to-Week, EIA Says

Ethanol output rose in the seven days that ended on May 26, breaking the million-barrel average for the first time in five weeks, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Production increased to 1.004 million barrels a day, on average, from 983,000 barrels the previous week, the EIA said in a report.

That's the highest level since April 14.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, output jumped to an average of 949,000 barrels a day, the agency said. That's up from 931,000 barrels a week earlier.

Gulf Coast output rose to 25,000 barrels a day from 22,000 the previous week, the EIA said.

Rocky Mountain output, meanwhile, was unchanged at 14,000 barrels a day and East Coast production was steady at 12,000 barrels.

The lone decliner for the week was the West Coast, where production fell to an average of 4,000 barrels a day from 5,000 the previous week, the government said.

Ethanol inventories rose for the first time in a month-and-a-half, reaching 22.332 million barrels in the week through May 26.

That's up from 22.041 million barrels the week prior and the first increase since April 14, the EIA said in its report.

3. Flood Warnings in Effect in Parts of Texas, Nebraska

Flood warnings and advisories are in effect and likely will remain so in parts of the Texas panhandle and western Oklahoma as thunderstorms continue to roll through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The Canadian River at Amarillo was at 8.1 feet late Thursday, reaching 10.5 feet at times, well above flood stage of 7 feet, the agency said in a report early this morning. The river is expected to recede to 7.2 feet tomorrow but again rise to 9.3 feet on Saturday night.

"There is potential for multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain into tomorrow evening," the NWS said. "This will lead to an ongoing flash flood threat across the area, especially considering many of our creeks and rivers already are at or above normal flow rates and the soils are saturated."

In western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming, flood watches remain in effect through late tomorrow night, the agency said.

Runoff from recent rains may cause rivers, creeks and other waterways to overrun their banks in low-lying and flood-prone locations, the NWS said.

"Heavy rainfall from slow-moving thunderstorms ... will create the potential for localized flash flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle," the agency said.