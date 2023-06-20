3 Big Things Today, June 20, 2023

1. Soybeans, Grains Lower in Overnight Trading

Soybeans and grains were lower in overnight trading on some technical selling and as some rain falls in parts of the Midwest.

Still, losses are being tempered by concerns about ongoing dry weather in parts of the Corn Belt.

Rain Sunday and Monday in parts of Missouri and Illinois brought much-needed relief to some fields, according to data from the National Weather Service.

While the precipitation will help growing plants, it likely was only a "brief break" from the weather patterns the area's seen recently, the NWS's St. Louis office said in a report. Rain chances down the road remain low, the report said.

Parts of western Kansas and counties in southern Nebraska have seen ample rain in the past week, but pretty much the rest of the Corn Belt has been dry.

Not much rain is forecast for the Midwest this week in areas other than the Mid-Atlantic and northern Plains, the NWS Weather Prediction Center said yesterday.

Soybean futures for November delivery dropped 12¾ cents to $13.29½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was down $4.40 to $398.90 a short ton while soybean oil lost 0.95 cents to 56.92 cents a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery lost 8¾ cents to $5.88¾ a bushel

Wheat for September delivery declined 9¾ cents to $6.91¾ a bushel, while Kansas City futures plunged 12 cents to $8.27 a bushel.

2. Southern Plains Wheat Variable as Harvest Ramps Up

Wheat in Kansas is mostly variable with damage from months of drought apparent in some counties, though producers are hoping to salvage as much of the hard red winter crop as possible, according to a report from industry group Kansas Wheat.

The group said in a report covering counties in southern Kansas that the Two Rivers Co-op in Arkansas City plans to take in half of the average amount it received in the prior five years with harvest 20% finished, according to the report.

"Overall, harvest results are dependent on when the crop was planted — earlier-planted wheat has not fared as well as later-planted fields," the report said.

Eight percent of the U.S. winter-wheat crop was harvested as of June 11, according to USDA. In Kansas, the biggest producer of the variety, 1% was collected, while 28% was collected in Oklahoma. Texas farmers had harvested 42% of their wheat.

In Barber County, Kansas, the Farmers Co-op Equity Co. is hoping to take in less than a million bushels of wheat after receiving just over 3 million, on average, each year for the past 10 years and about 1.5 million last year, Kansas Wheat reported.

"Variability will continue to be a theme for the 2023 Kansas wheat crop as harvest continues to expand out from the southern central and southeastern portions of the state," Kansas Wheat said.

In Oklahoma, farmers also are reporting mixed yields.

Growers in southern Oklahoma are reporting yields from 30 to 40 bushels an acre while in central counties yields are ranging from the low 20s to the mid-30s, according to a weekly report from U.S. Wheat Associates.

Reports from Oklahoma pegged yields of 20 to 40 bushels an acre, while Texas producers averaged about 30 bushels an acre last week, the report said.

3. Heat Warnings, Advisories in Effect in Parts of Oklahoma, Texas

Excessive heat earnings and heat advisories remain in effect in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, according to National Weather Service maps.

Temperatures in southern Oklahoma and northern Texas are expected to range from 110° to 120° F today, the NWS said in a report.

Those working outside are advised to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Low air quality is still a concern in southern Minnesota as wildfires rage in Canada, the agency said.

"Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across southeast Minnesota," the NWS said.