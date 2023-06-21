3 Big Things Today, June 21, 2023

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Jump in Overnight Trading

Soybeans and grains surged in overnight trading as crop conditions plunged week-to-week, confirming concerns about dry weather in much of the Corn Belt.

About 54% of the U.S. soybean crop was rated good or excellent as of Sunday, down from 59% seven days earlier, the Department of Agriculture said in a report.

That's also down from the 68% that earned top ratings at the same point last year.

Ninety-two percent of the crop had emerged at the start of the week, up from 86% a week earlier and the prior five-year average of 81%, USDA said.

Some 55% of the corn crop was in good or excellent condition, down from 61% last week and 70% a year earlier, the government said.

Around 96% had emerged, up from 93% the previous week and the average of 94% for this time of year.

Spring-wheat ratings dropped to 51% good or excellent from 60% seven days earlier and are down from the normal 59%, the agency said. Ten percent of the crop was headed, on par with the prior five-year average.

Winter-wheat was unchanged with 38% earning top ratings, but that was up from 30% at the same point last year. Fifteen percent of the crop was harvested as of Sunday, up from 8% the previous week, but behind the normal 20%, USDA said.

Little or no rain has fallen in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan in the past two weeks, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

Almost the entire eastern third of Nebraska is suffering from extreme or exceptional drought, the worst-possible ratings, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Soybean futures for November delivery jumped 15¾ cents to $13.58½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $13 to $415.60 a short ton while soybean oil plunged 3.03 cents to 54.63 cents a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery surged 181⁄ 4 cents to $6.15¾ a bushel

Wheat for September delivery added 15¾ cents to $7.24½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures gained 16½ cents to $8.51 a bushel.

2. Weekly Grain Export Inspections Decline

Inspections of grains for overseas delivery declined week-to-week while bean assessments improved, according to data from USDA.

Corn inspections in the seven days that ended on June 15 were reported at 877,310 metric tons, down from 1.17 million tons a week earlier, the agency said in a report.

That's also down from the 1.19 million tons examined for export during the same week a year earlier.

Examinations of wheat for offshore delivery fell to 237,820 metric tons from 247,958 tons the previous week. USDA inspected 348,309 tons for export in the same week last year.

Soybean assessments, meanwhile, rose to 185,184 metric tons from 147,572 tons a week earlier, which was well below the 429,644 tons examined at the same point in 2022, the government said.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the agency has inspected 32 million metric tons of corn for export, down from 46.2 million tons during the same timeframe a year earlier.

Soybean inspections since the beginning of September now stand at 49 million metric tons, down from 51 million tons in the same period last year, the agency said.

Wheat assessments since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are now at 556,270 metric tons, down from the 986,934 tons examined in the first two weeks of the marketing year in 2022, USDA said in its report.

3. Storms, Flooding Forecast For Parts of Kansas

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued for much of central Kansas while flood watches are in effect in northwestern counties in the state, the National Weather Service said.

Hail the size of ping-pong balls and winds gusting to 60 mph were expected through early this morning, the NWS said in a report.

In northwestern Kansas, flash flooding from heavy rainfall is possible through tomorrow morning.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the agency said. "Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded."

Air quality remains to be an concern in much of Minnesota and parts of northern Indiana and southern Michigan as wildfires continue to burn in Canada, according to the NWS.