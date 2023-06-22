3 Big Things Today, June 22, 2023

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Drop in Overnight Trading

Soybeans plunged overnight and grains were lower on technical selling and as the corn harvest in Brazil rolls on.

Chicago futures jumped yesterday with corn, beans and wheat all seeing outsized gains.

That likely led investors who were long the market, or had bet on higher prices, to sell contracts and book profits.

Also weighing on prices is harvest progress in Brazil. Just over 5% of the South American country's safrinha, or second, corn crop was in the bin in the week through June 17, the country's agricultural statistics agency said.

Wheat planting was 60% finished, the agency said.

Conab said last week that it now expects Brazil's total grain and soybean harvest to reach almost 316 million metric tons, which if realized would be a 16% increase year-over-year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month pegged Brazilian soybean production for the 2023/2024 marketing year at a record 163 million metric tons, up from 156 million tons a year earlier.

While prices were lower overnight, dry weather continues to be a concern for U.S. soybean and grain producers.

Little or no rain has fallen in several key states including parts of Iowa, Illinois and Indiana in the past week, according to data from the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

Soybean futures for November delivery plunged 19½ cents to $13.57½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was down $5.40 to $427.20 a short ton while soybean oil lost 1.56 cents to 52.1 cents a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery fell 91⁄ 4 cents to $6.19½ a bushel.

Wheat for September delivery lost 73⁄ 4 cents to $7.40½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures dropped 6 cents to $8.66 a bushel.

**

2. Grain Shipments by Rail Down 9% Year-Over-Year

**

Grain shipments by rail are down 9% since the start of the year, the single-biggest decliner of all commodity classes, according to data from the Association of American Railroads.

The number of rail cars carrying gain from the beginning of 2023 through June 17 dropped year-over-year to 470,627, or an average of 19,609 a week, the AAR said in a report.

Other farm products and food shipments, meanwhile, were up 1.9% to 392,001 carloads, or an average of 16,333 a week.

Total carloads for all commodity classes including chemicals, forest products and petroleum dropped 5.5% from the same timeframe last year to 11 million, or an average of 458,827 a week, the association said.

For the week through June 17, carloads of grain plunged 24% from the same seven-day period last year, the AAR said.

The data was rosier in Canada where grain shipments since the beginning of the year are up 27% to 244,224 carloads, or an average of 10,176 a week.

Rail shipments of all commodities north of the border are still down 1% since the start of 2023 to 3.84 million carloads, or 159,875 a week, the AAR said in its report.

**

3. Strong Storms Likely to Lead to Flooding in Colorado, Kansas

Storms will persist in parts of eastern Colorado and western Kansas today while extreme heat continues in much of Texas, according to National Weather Service maps.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches were in effect overnight in eastern Colorado and flood watches will remain in place in western Kansas throughout the morning.

Heavy rainfall is expected, which will lead to excessive runoff and likely some flooding in the area, the agency said.

In much of central and south Texas, meanwhile, an excessive heat warning is in effect as values will hit as high as 119° F this afternoon.

Further north, air quality alerts have been issue for almost all of Minnesota and Wisconsin, and for parts of Illinois, Indiana, and western Michigan as smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to move south and east, NWS maps show.