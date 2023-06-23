3 Big Things Today, June 23, 2023

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Plunge Overnight

Soybeans and grains dropped in overnight trading on more profit-taking and amid some calls for rain in parts of the U.S. Corn Belt.

Prices had rallied earlier in the week amid extremely dry weather in parts of the Midwest.

Investors who had bet on higher prices likely booked profits and liquidated their positions amid some calls for relief into next week.

Rains are expected to favor the southeastern and northwestern Midwest through today, west-central areas through Saturday and more centrally located regions through Monday, said Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist with Maxar.

While any precipitation that falls will be welcome, it's still very dry in some growing areas.

"Rains this weekend should improve moisture slightly, but much more will still be needed in central and southwestern areas" of the Corn Belt, the forecaster said.

Just over 58% of a nine-state area that includes Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan was suffering from drought conditions as of June 20, up from 49% a week earlier, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Seventy-six percent of Nebraska was seeing drought with the worst centered over the eastern half of the state, up from 75% a week earlier. Almost 80% of Kansas was suffering from drought conditions, little changed week-to-week, the monitor said.

Soybean futures for November delivery dropped 25¢ to $13.14 ½ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was down $9.90 to $406.10 a short ton while soybean oil fell 0.01¢ to 53.75¢ a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery fell 19¢ to $6.01 ¾ a bushel.

Wheat for September delivery lost 12¢ to $7.40 ¾ a bushel, while Kansas City futures dropped 12 1/2¢ to $8.60 a bushel.

**

2. Ethanol Production Surges to Six-Month High

**

Ethanol output jumped to the highest level in more than six months and inventories increased last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production increased to an average of 1.052 million barrels a day in the week that ended on June 16, the EIA said in a report.

That's up from 1.018 million barrels a week earlier and the highest level since Dec. 29.

In the Midwest, by far the largest producing region, output rose to 990,000 barrels a day, on average, from 961,000 the previous week, the agency said.

Gulf Coast output gained to 24,000 barrels a day from 22,000 a week earlier, and West Coast production jumped to 12,000 barrels a day from 8,000, the EIA said.

East Coast production was unchanged at 12,000 barrels a day for the fifth straight week.

The Rocky Mountain region was the week's lone decliner, falling to an average of 13,000 barrels a day from 14,000 the week prior, the government said.

Ethanol stockpiles also rose in the week through June 16.

Inventories were up to 22.804 million barrels from 22.226 million the previous week, the EIA said in its report.

**

3. Heat Wave Expected to Continue in Southern Oklahoma

Excessive heat and thunderstorms are in store for parts of Oklahoma through tomorrow evening, according to data from the National Weather Service.

In southern Oklahoma, heat indexes are projected up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the agency said.

Thunderstorms are rolling through central Oklahoma this morning, bringing hail and winds expected to gust up to 60 miles an hour.

In western Iowa, meanwhile, thunderstorms are forecast after midnight tonight with some potentially turning severe, the NWS said.

Chances for storms persist through the weekend and the potential for showers will linger until early Monday, the agency said.