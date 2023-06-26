3 Big Things Today, June 26, 2023

1. Wheat Futures Jump on Russia Unrest

Wheat surged in overnight trading on concerns about exports from Russia, among the largest shippers of the grain globally.

Drama unfolded over the weekend when the Wagner Group mutinied and began marching on Moscow before a deal was brokered to halt the mercenaries' advance on the Russian capital.

While the mutiny ended with Wagner leaders agreeing to go to Belarus in exchange for the Russian government dropping any charges against them, the conflict adds more risk to the country's already-volatile landscape.

Between the ongoing war in Ukraine and now an armed uprising against the government, Russia is facing geopolitical risks that may hurt shipments of all products including wheat.

Soybeans also were higher in overnight trading on limited rain in several states.

Little or no precipitation has fallen in much of eastern Nebraska and Kansas, parts of Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and eastern Ohio in the past seven days, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

Central and northwestern Kansas also have been dry in recent days, NWS data show.

Rainfall that was expected over the weekend didn't materialize in some areas, and while any precipitation that fell over the weekend likely helped crops, more is needed.

Wheat for September delivery jumped 20¢ to $7.66 ½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures gained 19 1/2¢ to $8.81 ¼ a bushel.

Soybean futures for November delivery added 10¢ to $13.20 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal was up $2.40 to $400.70 a short ton while soybean oil rose 0.71¢ to 54.96¢ a pound.

Corn futures for December delivery rose 1¢ to $5.89 a bushel.**

2. Speculators Boost Bullish Bets on Corn and Beans

Investors raised their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in corn and beans last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speculators increased their bullish positions in corn to a net-66,061 futures contracts in the seven days that ended on June 20, the CFTC said in a report.

That's up from only 1,855 contracts a week earlier and the largest bullish position since Feb. 28.

Money managers also bumped their net-longs in soybeans to 83,413 contracts last week, up from 49,811 seven days earlier. That's the most bullish they've been on beans since April 25, the agency said.

In wheat, hedge funds and other large firms raised their bullish bets on hard-red winter futures to a net-6,071 contracts, up from 3,128 the previous week.

Investors were still bearish on soft-red winter wheat, though less so last week, reducing their net-short positions, or bets on lower prices, to 90,439 contracts.

That's down from a net-116,547 futures contracts the previous week and the smallest bearish position since April 4, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

**

3. `Weak' Storms Expected in Parts of Iowa, Illinois

Some "weak" thunderstorms are expected this afternoon in parts of eastern Iowa and northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms will remain possible through Saturday with a marginal risk of severe weather on Wednesday, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Large hail and strong winds will be the main threats.

In the southern Plains, meanwhile, some storms are expected overnight in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, bringing strong straight-line winds to the area, the agency said.

Starting tomorrow, "dangerously hot temperatures" are forecast for parts of the Texas panhandle, the NWS said.

More storms will rumble through the region Tuesday through Thursday, though they likely will be isolated, the agency said.

