3 Big Things Today, June 5, 2023

1. Corn, Soybean Futures Little Changed Overnight

Corn and soybeans were little changed in overnight trading while wheat was slightly higher.

Planting continued through the weekend as dry weather allowed farmers into their fields in much of the Corn Belt.

Still, that same dry weather is underpinning prices the lack of rain is drying out soils in some areas. Ongoing dry weather in the eastern Midwest and Delta regions may lead to some early-season crop stress.

It's the opposite story for much of the western Midwest and southern Plains where as much as six times the normal amount of precipitation has fallen in the past week, according to data from the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

Wheat futures, however, were slightly higher overnight amid tumult in the Black Sea region.

Several European Union countries will extend import bans of agricultural products from Ukraine, continuing to claim the cheap imports harm local farmers, according to a report from Politico, citing three EU diplomats.

The report indicated the bans will be narrowed. Seeding materials, durum wheat, and spelt are among items that will be allowed into the EU countries from Ukraine, the report said.

Corn futures for July delivery fell 2¢ to $6.07 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Soybeans were down 1¢ to $13.51½ a bushel. Soymeal added $1.50 to $399.30 and soybean oil was down 0.35¢ to 49.15¢ a pound.

Wheat futures for July rose 1¢ to $6.20 a bushel, while Kansas City futures gained 7¢ to $8.19¼ a bushel.

**

2. Speculators Curb Bearish Stance in Corn, Raise Bullish Bean Bets

**

Money managers reduced their bearish bets in corn while raising their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in soybeans, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Investors held a net-short position of 46,846 futures contracts in corn in the seven days that ended on May 30, the CFTC said in a report.

That's down from a net-97,649 contracts the previous week.

Speculators held a net-long position of 2,238 soybean futures contracts last week, up from 710 a week earlier, the government said.

In wheat, meanwhile, hedge funds and other large firms reduced their net-longs in hard red winter futures to 8,813 from 14,500 contracts.

Investors also held a net-short position of 127,034 contracts in soft red winter wheat futures, up from 121,053 contracts a week earlier, the CFTC said in its report.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows trader positions in futures markets.

The report provides positions held by commercial traders, or those using futures to hedge their physical assets; noncommercial traders, or money managers (also called large speculators); and nonreportables, or small speculators.

A net-long position indicates more traders are betting on higher prices, while a net-short position means more are betting futures will decline.

**

3. Air-Quality Alerts Issued in Parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota

Air-quality alerts have been issued for much of Wisconsin and counties in eastern Minnesota due to Canadian wildfires, according to the National Weather Service.

In southern Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota, the air-quality index is forecast to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

Smoke from wildfires in Quebec is moving across the northern Midwest through the Great Lakes, though air quality should improve starting tomorrow morning in parts of Minnesota.

In parts of eastern Kansas and western Missouri, scattered thunderstorms are possible today with the strongest producing gusty winds and small hail, the agency said.

"Off and on thunderstorm chances will occur this week, with the best chances coming Wednesday and Saturday," the NWS said. "No severe weather is expected."