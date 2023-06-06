3 Big Things Today, June 6, 2023

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Surge in Overnight Trading

Grains and soybeans jumped in overnight trading as crop quality missed expectations.

About 64% of the U.S. corn crop was in good or excellent condition at the start of the week, down from 69% seven days earlier, the Department of Agriculture said, and behind trade expectations compiled by Reuters for 67%.

About 85% of the crop had emerged, up from 72% a week earlier, USDA said in a report yesterday. Ninety-six percent was in the ground as of Sunday.

Some 62% of soybeans received top ratings, the first tally of the season for the crop, but missed forecasts for 65% good or excellent.

Seventy-four percent had emerged at the start of the week, up from 56% a week earlier. Ninety-one percent was planted, the agency said.

U.S. spring wheat was 64% good or excellent, also the first reading of the year for the crop, missing forecasts compiled by Reuters for 66%.

Winter wheat conditions, meanwhile, improved due to rainfall in the southern Plains. About 36% of the crop was in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, up from 34% a week earlier. Analysts were expecting 35% to have earned top ratings.

Eighty-two percent of the U.S. winter-wheat crop was harvested as of Sunday, up from 72% a week earlier, and 4% was harvested, USDA said.

Corn futures for July delivery jumped 101⁄ 4 cents to $6.07¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Soybeans were up 8¾ cents to $13.58¾ a bushel. Soymeal added $4.50 to $405.70 a short ton and soybean oil was down 0.15 cents to 49.11 cents a pound.

Wheat futures for July surged 21¾ cents to $6.45¾ a bushel, while Kansas City futures gained 221⁄ 2 cents to $8.44¾ a bushel.

**

2. Export Inspections Down Across the Board, USDA Says

**

Inspections of U.S. corn, soybeans, and wheat for export declined week-to-week, according to data from USDA.

Corn assessments in the seven days that ended on June 1 fell to 1.18 million metric tons from 1.35 million tons, the agency said in a report. That's also down from the 1.46 million tons inspected during the same week a year earlier.

Soybean inspections also dropped, falling to 214,247 metric tons from 243,066 tons the previous week, well below the 370,044 tons examined at the same point in 2022, the government said.

Examinations of wheat for offshore delivery declined to 291,599 metric tons from 391,292 tons a week earlier. That's also down from the 355,340 tons assessed in the same week last year, USDA said.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, the agency has inspected 29.9 million metric tons of corn for export, the agency said. That's down from 43.8 million tons during the same timeframe a year earlier.

Soybean assessments since the beginning of September now stand at 48.7 million metric tons, down from 49.9 million tons in the same period last year.

The 2023/2024 wheat marketing year started on June 1.

**

3. Air Quality Still a Concern in Eastern Minnesota

Eastern Minnesota is still under an air-quality alert this morning as smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to hang around, according to National Weather Service maps.

Certain people with health issues may be affected by the smoke in the air, the NWS said in a report early this morning. The air-quality alert is in effect until 6 p.m. CDT tonight.

Thunderstorms are possible in southern Wisconsin today, though it appears severe weather isn't in the forecast, the agency said.

Chances for storms will persist into the weekend.

Further south in the southern Plains, thunderstorms are forecast for the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles today and tonight.

"Any thunderstorms may lead to localized flooding," the NWS said. "Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday, with wind and hail being the main severe threat. Thursday onward, the probability for severe thunderstorms is low at this time."