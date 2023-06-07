3 Big Things Today, June 7, 2023

1. Soybean Futures Rise in Overnight Trading

Soybeans were higher in overnight trading as investors keep an eye on weather and crop conditions in the U.S. Corn Belt.

With planting of corn and beans almost finished, the focus now shifts to growing conditions.

Some rain fell in parts of the central U.S. from South Dakota into Texas, and from Minnesota south into the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the past 24 hours, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Still, little or no rain has fallen in the past week for a large chunk of land stretching from eastern South Dakota east to the Atlantic seaboard and south into Alabama and Georgia, NWS precipitation maps show.

About 62% of U.S. soybeans were in good or excellent condition at the start of the week, the Department of Agriculture said in its first rating of the year. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting 65% to earn top ratings.

Sixty-four percent of the corn crop was in good or excellent condition at the start of the week, down from 69% seven days earlier, USDA said, but that missed trade expectations for 67%.

U.S. spring wheat was 64% good or excellent, also the first reading of the year for the crop, missing projections for 66%.

Soybeans for July delivery were up 6½ cents to $13.59¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soymeal added $2.60 to $399.30 and soybean oil was up 0.19 cents to 51.11 cents a pound.

Corn futures gained 1½ cents to $6.09½ a bushel.

Wheat futures for July added 2¼ cents to $6.30 a bushel, while Kansas City futures fell 1 cent to $8.19¼ a bushel.

**

2. Ag Department Likely to Raise Ending Stocks Forecasts

**

USDA may raise its outlook for ending stocks for corn, soybeans, and wheat in an updated report due out Friday.

Analysts are expecting the government to raise its forecast for corn stockpiles to 1.449 billion bushels, according to a Reuters poll. That would be up from the previous projection of 1.417 billion bushels.

Soybean inventories likely will be pegged at 223 million bushels, up from the May outlook for 215 million, and wheat stocks are seen at 606 million bushels versus 598 million.

For 2023/2024, the analysts forecast corn inventories at 2.254 billion bushels, which would be up from the month-earlier outlook for 2.222 billion. Bean stocks at the end of the next marketing year likely will be forecast at 345 million bushels, up from the previous forecast for 335 million.

Wheat stockpiles at the end of the next marketing year are seen at 569 million bushels, which compares with the May projection of 556 million bushels, data from the Reuters poll showed.

**

3. Elevated Fire Weather Expected in Southern Wisconsin, Northern Illinois

Dry weather will lead to increased chances for wildfires in parts of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois today, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds and low humidity will combine to create tinderbox-like conditions.

"The combination of a very dry airmass and increasingly breezy northwesterly winds this afternoon will result in an elevated fire weather threat," the NWS said in a report early this morning. "Fires that ignite under these conditions can spread rapidly, making them hard to control."

Further south in central and southern Missouri, showers and storms are expected into this evening, the agency said.

Quarter-sized hail and winds gusting up to 60 mph are possible with the storms, the NWS said.