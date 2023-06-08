3 Big Things Today, June 8, 2023

1. Corn Futures Moderately Higher in Overnight Trading

Corn was modestly lower in overnight trading and soybeans were little changed as investors take a cautious approach to rains in the U.S. Midwest.

Precipitation fell in parts of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana yesterday, according to National Weather Service maps, and more rain is on the way.

Showers in mid-June likely will help ease short-terms stress in the Midwest, Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients.

Rainfall will favor the southern Midwest and northern Delta on Tuesday and Wednesday before turning north in the next 11 to 15 days, CWG said.

Still, a third of the Midwest will miss the precipitation and longer-term moisture deficits will linger, the forecaster said.

While parts of the western Corn Belt including the Nebraska panhandles and much of Kansas have received rain in the past week, it's still been very dry in the eastern Midwest, NWS maps show.

Rainfall in the southern Plains likely will help some hard red winter wheat plants but it's probably too late for most fields that suffered from drought throughout much of the growing season.

Corn futures fell 31⁄ 4 cents to $6.01 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Soybeans for July delivery were up a tick to $13.61 a bushel. Soymeal added 50 cents to $405.70 a short ton and soybean oil was down 0.04 cents to 50.43 cents a pound.

Wheat futures for July lost 3⁄ 4 of a cent to $6.16 a bushel, while Kansas City futures rose 1½ cents to $7.89½ a bushel.

**

2. Ethanol Production Nears Six-Month High, EIA Says

**

Ethanol output jumped to the highest level in almost six months and inventories rose in the seven days that ended on June 2, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel surged to an average of 1.036 million barrels a day from 1.004 million barrels a week earlier, the EIA said in a report.

That's the highest level since the week that ended on Dec. 9.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, output increased to an average of 981,000 barrels a day last week from 949,000 barrels, the agency said. That marks the highest for the region since Jan. 27.

West Coast production rose to an average of 5,000 barrels a day from 4,000 the previous week.

That was the entirety of the gains as Rocky Mountain output was steady for a third straight week at 14,000 barrels a day, and East Coast production was unchanged at 12,000 barrels a day, the government said.

Gulf Coast output, meanwhile, was down to 24,000 barrels a day from 25,000.

Ethanol inventories increased week-to-week to 22.948 million barrels in the seven days that ended on June 2.

That's up from 22.332 million barrels and the highest level in three weeks, the EIA said in its report.

**

3. Air Quality Alerts Issued For Indiana and States East

Air quality alerts have again been issued for the entire state of Indiana and parts of several other states including Michigan and Ohio due to wildfires in Canada, according to the National Weather Service.

Higher-than-normal ozone levels are expected today in Indiana and states east, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exposure," the agency said.

In the southern Plains, meanwhile, thunderstorms are expected to rumble through the area today into tonight with some turning severe.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for a couple counties in the Texas panhandle and strong winds and hail are forecast for the entire region, the NWS said.

Severe weather also may hit the area on Saturday, though odds for rough weather diminish from Sunday and beyond, the agency said in its report.