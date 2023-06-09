3 Big Things Today, June 9, 2023

1. Grains Lower, Soybeans Higher in Overnight Trading

Grain futures were lower while soybeans turned higher in overnight trading ahead of today's supply and demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wheat futures were down overnight amid ongoing rains in the southern Plains and as traders expect the USDA to boost its outlook for domestic production.

As much as six times the normal amount of rain has fallen in much of western Kansas, eastern Colorado and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles in the past two weeks, according to data from the National Weather Service's precipitation page.

While that may help some hard-red winter wheat fields in the region, many are beyond repair after months of drought. Still, wheat is a hardy plant and history has shown it can make a strong comeback late in the season.

The USDA likely will forecast wheat production at 1.672 billion bushels, up from the May outlook for 1.659 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Winter-wheat output is expected at about 1.143 billion bushels, the survey said, which would be up from the 1.13 billion expected last month.

Corn was lower overnight on some rainfall in the Midwest and on expectations the USDA will raise its ending-stocks outlook.

Inventories for the 2022-2023 year that ends on Aug. 31 likely will be pegged at 1.449 billion bushels, up from the May projection of 1.417 billion. For 2023-2024, ending stocks will be forecast at 2.254 billion bushels, the Reuters poll said, up from the month-earlier outlook for 2.222 billion.

Soybeans were higher in overnight trading even as analysts said they expect the USDA to raise its outlook for ending stocks.

The USDA likely will project soybean stocks at 223 million bushels for the 2022-2023 marketing year, up from 215 million forecast last month. In the next marketing year, stocks are seen at 345 million bushels, the poll said, up from the May projection of 335 million.

Wheat futures for July lost 2¢ to $6.24 ¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures dropped 10 1/4¢ to $7.94 ½ a bushel.

Corn futures fell 3 3/4¢ to $6.06 ½ a bushel.

Soybeans for July delivery were up 6¢ to $13.69 a bushel. Soymeal added $1.80 to $405.80 a short ton and soybean oil was up 0.32¢ to 52.82¢ a pound.

2. Weekly Corn Export Sales Fall, Soybean Sales Rise

Export sales of corn declined week-to-week while soybean sales improved, according to a report from the USDA.

Corn sales to overseas buyers in the week that ended on June 1 fell 8% to 172,700 metric tons, the agency said. That's still up noticeably from the prior four-week average.

Japan was the big buyer at 117,500 metric tons, followed by Mexico at 44,700 tons and South Korea at 32,000 tons. Honduras bought 28,500 metric tons of U.S. supplies and El Salvador purchased 22,600 tons.

The total would've been higher but an unnamed country canceled orders for 89,600 tons and Nicaragua nixed shipments of 16,600 tons.

Soybean sales jumped 68% week-to-week to 207,200 metric tons, also up noticeably from the average, the USDA said.

Japan took 97,100 metric tons, Germany was in for 68,700 tons, Egypt bought 32,800 tons, South Korea purchased 21,000 tons and Canada bought 10,900 tons.

An unknown country canceled shipments of 47,900 tons, the government said.

Wheat sales in the last full week of May and the first day of June were reported at 234,800 metric tons.

Taiwan bought 56,000 metric tons of U.S. wheat, Colombia was in for 40,800 tons, Mexico purchased 36,400 tons, Jamaica took 22,000 tons and the Philippines purchased 21,500 tons, the USDA said in its report.

The marketing year for wheat ended on May 31 and the 2023-2024 season began on June 1.

3. Air-Quality Alerts in Effect in Several States

Air-quality alerts have been issued for several spots around the U.S. due to ongoing Canadian wildfires, according to National Weather Service maps.

Much of Michigan, the entirety of Indiana and parts of Ohio all are under air-quality alerts, the NWS said. Parts of Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri also are seeing poor air quality.

In northern Indiana and southern Michigan, the level of fine particles in the air will be unhealthy for people with certain health conditions, the agency said.

"It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion," the NWS said.

In western Iowa, meanwhile, thunderstorms are possible late tonight with some locally heavy rain in the forecast. Storms are likely tomorrow into tomorrow night, though the threat of severe weather remains low, the agency said.