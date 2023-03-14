3 Big Things Today, March 14, 2023

1. Grains and Soybeans Lower in Overnight Trading

Grain and soybean futures were lower in overnight trading as the Black Sea Grain Initiative — the deal keeping agricultural products flowing out of Ukraine — moves closer to being renewed.

The original pact was negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey last July and implemented on Aug. 1. It was renewed for 120 days in November and expires on Saturday.

Russia, which has complained that its demands under the agreement haven't been met, said it's willing to renew the initiative, but only for 60 days, according to the UN.

Since the beginning of August, about 24 million metric tons of agricultural products including wheat, corn, and soybeans have been shipped from Ukraine, which has been under siege by Russian forces since February 2022. More than 1,600 vessels have sailed through the Black Sea with 55% of exports going to developing countries, the UN said.

After talks with a Russian delegation, the United Nations said in a statement yesterday that it "will do everything possible" to ensure the integrity of the agreement.

"The continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is crucial for global food security, as grain and fertilizer prices and availability have not returned to pre-war levels, causing hardship particularly in developing countries," the UN said.

Wheat futures for May delivery dropped 5¼ cents to $6.79¼ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade, while Kansas City futures lost 3¾ cents to $7.96¾ a bushel.

Corn futures were down 2¾ cents to $6.10¾ a bushel.

Soybean futures for May delivery fell 4 cents to $14.87¼ a bushel. Soybean meal was down $4.30 to $475 a short ton and soy oil rose 0.11 cents to 55.97 cents a pound.

**

2. Export Inspections of Corn Higher Week-to-Week

**

Inspections of corn and beans for offshore delivery rose week-to-week while wheat assessments declined, according to data from USDA.

Corn inspections in the seven days that ended on March 9 rose to 999,388 metric tons from 933,312 tons a week earlier, the agency said in a report.

That was still down from the 1.15 million metric tons assessed during the same week last year.

Soybean assessments increased to 618,803 metric tons from 552,388 tons the previous week, but were down from the 798,693 tons examined at the same point in 2022, the government said.

Wheat inspections, meanwhile, fell to 249,017 metric tons from 341,087 tons a week earlier. The total also was below the 307,584 tons examined during the same week a year earlier.

Since the start of the marketing year on Sept. 1, USDA has inspected 16.3 million metric tons of corn for overseas delivery, down from the 25.9 million tons examined during the same timeframe last year.

Soybean inspections since the beginning of September now stand at 43.3 million metric tons, up from 42.3 million tons during the same period a year earlier, the agency said.

Wheat assessments since the start of the grain's marketing year on June 1 are at 15.9 million metric tons, down from the 16.2 million tons examined at this point in 2022, USDA said in its report.

**

3. Freeze Warnings Issued From Arkansas Through the Carolinas

Freeze warnings have been issued from Arkansas through the Carolinas, according to National Weather Service maps.

In Arkansas, temperatures overnight fell as low as 28° F., the NWS said in a report early this morning. The warning will remain in effect until 9 a.m. local time.

Cold weather will persist tonight as temperatures are forecast to fall to 31° into tomorrow morning, the agency said.

In the southern Plains, dry weather is expected that may lead to wildfires starting tomorrow, the NWS said.

"Elevated fire-weather conditions are possible for western portions of the (Oklahoma and Texas) panhandles Wednesday afternoon due to winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts along with minimum relative humidity values around 20%," the NWS said