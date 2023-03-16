3 Big Things Today, March 16, 2023

1. Soybeans, Corn Higher in Overnight Trading

Soybean futures were higher in overnight trading on continued drought in Argentina while corn was up modestly on signs of demand for U.S. supplies.

Dry weather in Argentina is expected to continue as rains will be limited to southwestern growing areas in the next six to 10 days, Commodity weather Group said in a note to clients.

In the 16- to 30-day outlook, rains will be limited to the eastern half of Argentina, though some models yesterday showed a chance for wetter weather, the forecaster said.

Corn futures rose slightly on signs of demand.

Exporters sold 667,000 metric tons of the grain to China for delivery in the current marketing year that ends on Aug. 31, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said yesterday. The agency on Tuesday reported additional sales of 612,000 metric tons of U.S. corn to China.

Wheat futures, meanwhile, were lower in overnight trading even as uncertainty continues to swirl over the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The agreement that is keeping agricultural products flowing out of Ukraine is set to expire on Saturday unless it's renewed. Russia has agreed to extend he deal by 60 days but Turkey, one of the principle negotiators along with the United Nations, is pushing for another 120-day agreement.

The initiative was originally brokered in July in a bid to get food commodities out of war-torn Ukraine to ease global hunger. Ukraine is a major exporter of both wheat and corn.

U.S. Secretary of State said in a speech in Ethiopia that the deal "cannot be allowed to lapse" as millions of people rely on the agricultural products from Ukraine.

Soybean futures for May delivery rose 6½ cents to $14.95¾ a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soybean meal was up $2.10 to $480.50 a short ton and soy oil added 0.22 cents to 56.56 cents a pound.

Corn futures were up 1½ cents to $6.28 a bushel.

Wheat futures for May delivery fell 5 cents to $6.97¾ a bushel, while Kansas City futures lost 4½ cents to $8.15¼ a bushel.

**

2. Ethanol Production Rises to Three-Week High, Inventories Surge

**

Ethanol output rose to a three-week high and inventories surged to the most in almost a year last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Production of the biofuel increased to an average of 1.014 million barrels per day in the week that ended on March 10, the EIA said in a report.

That's up from 1.01 million barrels the previous week and the highest since the seven days that ended on Feb. 17.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, output rose narrowly to 966,000 barrels per day, on average, from 964,000 barrels the previous week, the government said. That was also a three-week high.

Gulf Coast production was up to an average of 24,000 barrels a day from 21,000 barrels a week earlier.

That was the entirety of the gains as output in the other regions were unchanged.

East Coast production was steady at an average of 10,000 barrels a day, Rocky Mountain output also remained at 10,000 barrels for a third-straight week, and West Coast companies again produced 4,000 barrels a day, the agency said.

Ethanol stockpiles, meanwhile, jumped to 26.394 million barrels in the week through March 10, up from 25.32 million barrels the week prior.

Last week's total also was the highest since March 25 and the fifth-highest level for inventories on record, the EIA said in its report.

**

3. Winter Storm Warnings Issued For Parts of Nebraska, Wisconsin

Winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of Nebraska and Wisconsin while winter weather advisories are in effect for counties in South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, and Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service.

An additional 3 inches of snow on top of what's already fallen is expected in much of east-central Nebraska, the NWS said in a report early this morning. Winds are expected to gust as high as 50 mph.

The winter storm warning in the area will last until 7 p.m. tonight.

"There is a high probability for short duration heavy snow," the NWS said. "This combined with strong northerly winds, could lead to white out to near white out conditions at times."

In northern Wisconsin, heavy snow is forecast through tomorrow morning. Lake-effect snow will follow from Friday afternoon through Saturday.

As much as a foot of snow is expected in the area and winds will gust to 45 mph, the agency said.

"Snow will be preceded by a period of rain today before changing over to wet snow tonight," the NWS said. "This may lead to slick road conditions tonight into early Friday."