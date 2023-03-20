3 Big Things Today, March 20, 2023

1. Grains, Soybeans Lower in Overnight Trading

Grain and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading after the Black Sea Grain Initiative was renewed, albeit for a shorter time than it was in the past.

The deal that keeps agricultural products flowing from Ukraine was extended by 60 days on Saturday — the day it was set to expire — half what it was the last time it was renewed.

Negotiators from the United Nations and Turkey were reportedly holding out for a 120-day renewal, but Russia said an extension of the agreement, which was originally brokered in July and renewed in November, would depend on whether western sanctions were removed.

The United Nations said in a statement Saturday the deal was extended, but didn't say for how long. It thanked the government of Turkey for helping broker the deal, and said the initiative and a memorandum of understanding to promote Russian food products "are critical for global food security, especially for developing countries."

About 25.2 million metric tons of agricultural products have shipped from Ukrainian ports since the beginning of August when the Black Sea Grain Initiative originally started, United Nations data shows.

Corn futures were down 5¼ cents to $6.29 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat futures for May delivery lost 9¼ cents to $7.01¼ a bushel, while Kansas City futures dropped 10 cents to $8.25¾ a bushel.

Soybean futures for May delivery fell 6¼ cents to $14.70¼ a bushel. Soybean meal was down $1.40 to $464.60 a short ton and soy oil lost 0.75 cents to 56.71 cents a pound.

**

2. CFTC Still Behind on Commitment of Traders Reports

**

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission still hasn't completely caught up with its weekly commitment of traders release as the report hasn't been updated in a timely manner in weeks.

"The cyber-related incident at ION prevented the submission of timely and accurate data to the CFTC last month," the agency said in a statement on Friday, when it normally releases the report. "The CFTC intends to sequentially issue the missed COT reports, subject to reporting firms submitting accurate and complete data."

The good news is the agency last week released data through March 7.

Investors that week cut their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, on corn to the lowest since 2020 while raising bullish bets on beans.

Speculators held a net-long position of 15,597 futures contracts in corn on March 7, down from 66,350 contracts the previous week, the CFTC said.

Money managers held a net-154,624 futures contracts in soybeans that week, up from 130,529 contracts a week earlier, the agency said in its report.

In wheat, investors grew more bearish on hard-red winter futures, extending their net-short positions, or bets on lower prices, to 11,561 contracts through March 7, up from 539 contracts the previous week.

Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net-short positions in soft-red winter wheat to 103,132 contracts, up from 93,804 contracts a week earlier, the CFTC said in its report.

**

3. Winter Storms Expected in Parts of Minnesota

Winter storm watches have been issued for parts of northern Minnesota this morning as snow is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

From 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected in the area, which may make travel more difficult, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

"Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the agency said.

A wind advisor will take effect in south central Kansas from noon to 7 p.m. as winds will be sustained from 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, the NWS said.

"Strong south winds, warmer temperatures and low daytime humidity levels will result in very high grassland fire danger this afternoon," the agency said. "Outdoor burning is not recommended."