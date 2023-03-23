3 Big Things Today, March 23, 2023

1. Grain Futures Rise in Overnight Trading

Corn futures were higher in overnight trading amid signs of demand for U.S. supplies, while wheat rose on some bargain hunting.

Exporters sold 136,000 metric tons of corn to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday. That ended a week in which the Asian nation bought 2.25 million metric tons of U.S. corn, according to data from the USDA.

While the sales are good news for the industry, overseas buyers have committed to purchase only 31.9 million metric tons of corn from the U.S. since the marketing year started on Sept. 1, down 39% from the same timeframe a year earlier, the agency said in a report last week.

Wheat futures were higher overnight as bargain-hunters jumped into the market after yesterday's selloff.

Prices for Chicago wheat dropped 20¢ and Kansas City futures were down 8¢ yesterday, prompting some investors to pick up relatively inexpensive contracts.

Drought is still a major issue in the U.S. southern Plains where little rain has fallen in the past 30 days, according to the National Weather Service.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the southwestern quarter of Kansas, the biggest producer of winter wheat, is suffering from exceptional drought, the worst-possible rating.

Producers and investors have been keeping an eye on the dry weather in the southern Plains, which continues to threaten the hard-red winter wheat crop in the region.

Corn futures rose 5 1/4¢ to $6.33 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat futures for May delivery added 6¢ to $6.69 ½ a bushel, while Kansas City futures gained 9 3/4¢ to $8.21 a bushel.

Soybean futures for May delivery were up 2¢ to $14.50 ½ a bushel. Soybean meal gained $3 to $454.60 a short ton and soy oil lost 0.59¢ to 54.05¢ a pound.

2. Ethanol Output Drops Below a Million Barrels Per Day

Ethanol production plunged, dropping below an average of a million barrels a week for the first time in more than two months last week, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Output fell to 997,000 barrels a day, on average, in the week that ended on March 17, the EIA said in a report.

That's down from 1.014 million barrels a day and the lowest since the seven days that ended on Jan. 6.

In the Midwest, by far the biggest producing region, production dropped to 954,000 barrels per day from 966,000 barrels the previous week. That's also the lowest since early January, government data show.

Gulf Coast output was down to 16,000 barrels a day from an average of 24,000 barrels the week prior, the EIA said.

That was the entirety of the gains as East Coast production was up to 11,000 barrels a day, on average, from 10,000 barrels a week earlier.

West Coast production was up to an average of 5,000 barrels from 4,000 a day, ond Rocky Mountain output fell to 10,000 barrels from 11,000 the previous week, the agency said.

Ethanol stockpiles fell for the first time in three weeks to 26.188 million barrels. That's down from 26.394 million barrels a week earlier, the EIA said in its report.

3. Flooding Possible From Oklahoma Through Southern Ohio

Flood watches have been issued for a large chunk of land stretching from eastern Oklahoma into southern Ohio, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Excessive rain that's falling in southern Missouri may lead to flooding, with the risks running from this afternoon through late tomorrow night, the NWS said in a report early this morning.

From 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected in the area.

"Widespread heavy rainfall is expected across the area beginning later this afternoon and continuing into Friday evening," the agency said.

In southern Indiana and Ohio, flash flooding continues to be possible as excessive runoff may lead rivers and other waterways to overrun their banks, the NWS said.

The flood watch in that area will remain in effect until Saturday afternoon, the agency said.