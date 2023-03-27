Content ID

340428

3 Big Things Today, March 27, 2023

Corn, beans, and wheat down overnight; number of farms drops more than 9K between 2021 and 2022
By
Natalina Sents Bausch
3/27/2023
Tractor in field
Photo credit: Anton Petrus/Getty Images

1. Corn, beans, wheat down overnight

Commodities were down overnight as stock markets in Europe and the U.S. move higher. The threat of nuclear escalation by Russia over the weekend is viewed as bullish for the commodity markets.

May corn futures were lower in overnight trading with the last trade showing corn down 3¢ at $6.39.

Soybeans had a trading range of 9¢ overnight with the last trade showing soybeans down 2¢ at $14.26.

Chicago wheat has fallen 5¢, Kansas City wheat futures are down 5¢, and Minneapolis wheat is down 3¢.

“The main focus now is weather forecasts in the U.S.,” says Al Kluis of Kluis Commodity Advisors, noting he believes they’re positive for commodity prices, particularly corn. “It looks like hope for an early planting season is gone.”

**

**

2. U.S. lost 9,350 farms between 2021 and 2022, USDA says

The 2022 Summary of Farms and Land in Farms published by USDA in February 2023 estimated the number of farms in 2022 at 2,002,700, down 9,350 farms from 2021.

Total land in farms also fell 1.9 million acres to 893,400,000. The biggest change for 2022 is that producers in the $100,000 to $249,999 sales class — the third of six classes — operated 1.62 million less acres in 2022 than 2021.

Average farm size increased in the $1 million or more sales class and decreased or remained unchanged in all other classes.

3. Winter weather advisory for parts of CO, KS, and NE

A winter weather advisory for parts of northeast Colorado, northwest Kansas, and southwest Nebraska stretches through midnight tonight. The National Weather Service warns snow accumulation up to 3 to 5 inches is possible with gusts up to 35 mph making travel hazardous and reducing visibility.

The best potential for blowing snow is late Monday morning into the afternoon hours. Snow accumulation is expected to vary considerably over short distances.
 

Read more about
Three Big Things

More Three Big Things

A wheat field with mountains in the background.
3 Big Things Today, April 11, 2023
Article
markets_wheat
3 Big Things Today, April 10, 2023
Article
A cargo ship in the ocean.
3 Big Things Today, April 7, 2023
Article
Downward trend in markets
3 Big Things Today, April 6, 2023
Article
All Three Big Things
Loading...

Talk in Marketing

Most Recent Poll

To meet my machinery needs in the next year, I’m

holding off on buying and working with what I have
43% (33 votes)
I just want to see the responses
28% (21 votes)
looking online for deals
13% (10 votes)
sticking to my dealership
9% (7 votes)
hitting the auction market
7% (5 votes)
Total votes: 76