3 Big Things Today, March 27, 2023

1. Corn, beans, wheat down overnight

Commodities were down overnight as stock markets in Europe and the U.S. move higher. The threat of nuclear escalation by Russia over the weekend is viewed as bullish for the commodity markets.

May corn futures were lower in overnight trading with the last trade showing corn down 3¢ at $6.39.

Soybeans had a trading range of 9¢ overnight with the last trade showing soybeans down 2¢ at $14.26.

Chicago wheat has fallen 5¢, Kansas City wheat futures are down 5¢, and Minneapolis wheat is down 3¢.

“The main focus now is weather forecasts in the U.S.,” says Al Kluis of Kluis Commodity Advisors, noting he believes they’re positive for commodity prices, particularly corn. “It looks like hope for an early planting season is gone.”

2. U.S. lost 9,350 farms between 2021 and 2022, USDA says

The 2022 Summary of Farms and Land in Farms published by USDA in February 2023 estimated the number of farms in 2022 at 2,002,700, down 9,350 farms from 2021.

Total land in farms also fell 1.9 million acres to 893,400,000. The biggest change for 2022 is that producers in the $100,000 to $249,999 sales class — the third of six classes — operated 1.62 million less acres in 2022 than 2021.

Average farm size increased in the $1 million or more sales class and decreased or remained unchanged in all other classes.

3. Winter weather advisory for parts of CO, KS, and NE

A winter weather advisory for parts of northeast Colorado, northwest Kansas, and southwest Nebraska stretches through midnight tonight. The National Weather Service warns snow accumulation up to 3 to 5 inches is possible with gusts up to 35 mph making travel hazardous and reducing visibility.

The best potential for blowing snow is late Monday morning into the afternoon hours. Snow accumulation is expected to vary considerably over short distances.

