3 Big Things Today, March 28, 2023

1. Corn and beans a penny higher overnight

Corn and soybean futures were 1¢ higher in the overnight markets. The May corn trading range is 3¢ with the last trade at $6.47.

“The close in December 2023 corn (above the two-week high at $5.65) confirms the potential low,” says Al Kluis of Kluis Commodity Advisors. “It also shows that trade attention is changing to the U.S. weather forecasts, which look wet and cold into late April.”

Soybeans have had a wider trading range of 7¢ with the last trade at $14.43.

Wheat futures are 1¢ higher to 2¢ lower. Chicago and Kansas City wheat futures are up, while Minneapolis wheat fell.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange in China, corn is higher and soybean futures are lower.

On the Matif exchange in Europe, wheat futures are 3¢ lower at $8.46 a bushel.

Kluis adds he’s got his eye on crude oil prices. “Last week, crude oil pulled the entire commodity complex lower. This week, the rally back is bullish for the entire commodity complex.”

On Monday, April hogs closed up $1.45 at $78.62. April cattle closed up $1.90 at 164.90, and May feeders closed up $3.82 at $201.37.

2. Weekly export inspections of corn plunge

Export inspections of corn plummeted the week ending March 23, while wheat and soybean inspections rose, according to USDA.

Examinations of corn for overseas delivery fell to 66,325 metric tons from 1.19 million tons the previous week, USDA said in a report.

That’s also lower than the 1.61 million metric tons inspected during the same week a year earlier.

Soybean inspections last week were reported at 888,707 metric tons, up from 719,532 tons a week earlier, the government said. That’s also more than the 631,604 tons inspected during the same week last year.

Wheat inspections improved slightly to 392,484 metric tons from 375,271 tons the previous week and 343,773 tons at the same point in 2022, USDA said.

3. Dense fog advisory in Kansas and Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for portions of northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska until 10 a.m. CDT on Tuesday.

Visibility is expected to be a quarter mile or less in the dense, freezing fog. The agency warns of hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and icy roadways.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the NWS advises.

